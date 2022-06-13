The Editorial Board: Tenney, Stefanik offer dishonest contempt as bipartisan panel searches for the truth

Question: As a bipartisan House committee, after months of work, lays out an organized effort to overthrow the American government – yes, it was that bad – can it be honorable for other elected officials to dissemble, distort and deny the facts that panel produces?

The questions answers itself: It cannot.

Yet at least two New York Republicans are doing that very thing. Reps. Claudia Tenney of Utica and Elise Stefanik of the North Country are heaping disdain on the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol. Whatever their motivations may be – fear of Trump? protecting their pensions? – it isn’t about country or Constitution.

As Thursday’s initial public testimony showed, police were gravely injured. Then-President Trump was repeatedly told he lost the election. His own attorney general, Bill Barr, told him as much, testifying to the committee that Trump’s claims of fraud were lies. In earlier recorded testimony, Trump’s own daughter, Ivanka, told the committee she believed Barr. Some 20 million Americans saw that video on Thursday.

Yet Trump summoned the mob, anyway, directing it to the Capitol. He cheered the idea of hanging Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States. To this day, he repeats the lie that he won the election, even though every court case, every recount and every audit have conclusively proved otherwise.

Yet Tenney, who wants to represent part of Western New York next year, and Stefanik, the party’s increasingly disoriented No. 3 House leader, are pretending that this is much ado about nothing. It’s not. Here’s what Rep. Liz Cheney, a conservative, had to say about the Capitol riot on Thursday:

“On this point, there is no room for debate. Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: That the election was stolen, and that he was the rightful president. President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.”

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and daughter of a former vice president, is the panel’s vice chair. She’s a popular target of the Trumpist right because she refuses to lie about what Trump has done to the party and the country.

Here’s what another conservative, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Fox News on Sunday about the hearings: “I think Republicans need to do a lot of soul-searching as to what is the right thing here, what is the right thing to say for our party and our democracy and our future, and not simply appeal to the instincts of some of our base.”

While Hutchinson said he doubts Trump is legally responsible for the insurrection, he declared the former president to be “politically” and “morally” responsible.

Tenney, who is campaigning for election to the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, ignored the testimony of Barr, Ivanka Trump and others, and somehow concluded that the hearings are a “sham.” The district covers much of Niagara County.

“It is partisan performance art produced by the mainstream media to defame President Trump, attack his supporters, divide the American people and advance the federal takeover of our elections.”

If that’s not a lie, it’s the next closest thing. Anyone paying attention – anyone interested in hearing the truth – knows that Trump defamed himself and that it is his misconduct that incited an insurrection and divided the country.

Stefanik, employing one of Trump’s favorite diversions, called the hearings a “witch hunt.” They’re a witch hunt only if the hearings into Watergate, Iran-Contra, and the Kennedy assassinations were also witch hunts. They weren’t. They were a search for the truth.

Congress has oversight responsibilities, as Republicans acknowledged with their repeated hearings into the 2012 Benghazi disaster and the role of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Somehow, though, Tenney and Stefanik think the effort to change the results of a presidential election, through lies and violence, is unworthy of congressional investigation.

In their responses to Thursday’s hearing, there is no sense of duty to the country or even to the oaths they swore. There is no hint of trying to do the right thing. Cheney on Thursday warned Republicans of the danger they faced: "There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain."

It’s instructive that Tenney and Stefanik are disgracing themselves just as Friday’s 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in looms. Then, as now, many Republicans ignored the president’s criminality, but like Cheney, Hutchinson and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, some saw a higher calling. They had the courage and the patriotism to undertake a search for the truth.

That’s what this committee is doing. It’s what all Americans should support.

