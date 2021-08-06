The Editorial Board: Technology holds the key to solving traffic congestion on Peace Bridge

Traffic headed across our border bridges to Canada next week will likely move at the speed of molasses in January. On Monday, fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to enter the country, but Canada’s strict Covid rules for entry, plus a threatened job action by Canadian customs workers, will make for slow going.
Even in the best of pre-Covid times, traffic delays would often snarl the bridges. For Buffalo residents who live near the Peace Bridge, slow traffic is not just inconvenient, it’s a health hazard. Diesel fumes from idling trucks pollute the air, contributing to cases of asthma and other respiratory conditions.
What can be done? One proposal is to expand the Peace Bridge Plaza, on the Buffalo side, to make a wider funnel manned by more customs personnel. Neighbors, fearing that would do little to reduce the number of trucks spewing fumes here, prompted the Buffalo Common Council to adopt a resolution this month opposing the sale of part of Busti Avenue that could be used to expand the plaza.
The best solution is not to expand the plaza, but to re-engineer it, using new technology. That’s the vision promoted by Rep. Brian Higgins, the Buffalo Democrat and co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus. Higgins, in a conversation with The News this week, called the U.S. side of the bridge “an unmitigated disaster,” compared to the more attractive and functional Canadian side.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer held a news conference last December to press for creation of a pre-clearance processing center that would allow returning Americans to clear customs on the Canadian side of the bridge, an idea he has promoted for several years.
Schumer held a virtual meeting with the incoming secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to press the case for pre-clearance.
Higgins also has met with Mayorkas, touring the Peace Bridge with him in 2015, when Mayorkas was deputy director for Homeland Security.
“He knows the issues very well,” Higgins said.
The pre-clearance idea could expedite traffic on the U.S. side, though it’s complicated by the need to work out logistics with Canadian customs officials. Schumer stressed the advantages of using new technology on the Canadian side.
“You identify the driver, the freight, scan everything, so that by the time the truck actually does get to the U.S. side, the paperwork is done,” he said.
Higgins wants the new technology used on both sides, “the entire footprint.”
“We are using old, obsolete technology on the U.S. side,” Higgins said. “We need to invest in new technology and make improvements on both sides. Then people will see less congestion and better air quality.”
Having an efficient border crossing is not a trivial concern. Higgins points out that 38% of all Canadians live in the province of Ontario.
“There are 1,800 people in the U.S. who own lakeside cottages in Canada,” he said. “And 3,000 Canadian students go to college in the Buffalo area. “Thirty-eight percent of the flights out of Buffalo are Canadian travelers.”
It’s premature to write off an expansion of the American plaza into the area of Busti Avenue. With planning and international cooperation, it shouldn’t be needed, but moving traffic smoothly across the border, while protecting local communities, is essential to Buffalo and all of Western New York.
For now, Canadian and U.S. officials are focused on normalizing travel between our countries. The U.S. still has not announced a plan to welcome Canadians for nonessential travel. But the Biden administration needs to think long term and invest in technology that can help residents of Buffalo’s West Side to breathe a little easier.
• • •
