The Editorial Board: Technology holds the key to solving traffic congestion on Peace Bridge

Traffic headed across our border bridges to Canada next week will likely move at the speed of molasses in January. On Monday, fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to enter the country, but Canada’s strict Covid rules for entry, plus a threatened job action by Canadian customs workers, will make for slow going.

Even in the best of pre-Covid times, traffic delays would often snarl the bridges. For Buffalo residents who live near the Peace Bridge, slow traffic is not just inconvenient, it’s a health hazard. Diesel fumes from idling trucks pollute the air, contributing to cases of asthma and other respiratory conditions.

What can be done? One proposal is to expand the Peace Bridge Plaza, on the Buffalo side, to make a wider funnel manned by more customs personnel. Neighbors, fearing that would do little to reduce the number of trucks spewing fumes here, prompted the Buffalo Common Council to adopt a resolution this month opposing the sale of part of Busti Avenue that could be used to expand the plaza.