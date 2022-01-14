The Editorial Board: Taxpayers need to know how Williamsville school district responds to offensive assignment

Brown-Hall, former chief of staff in the Buffalo Public Schools, gave a statement that shows he is taking the incident seriously.

“We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again,” Brown-Hall said. “The district does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs.

“Our goal as a district is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment, celebrating our community and its diversity.”

That’s fine, as far as it goes – laudable, even. But it doesn’t go far enough. For the moment, at least, it’s less important exactly how the district responds to this episode than it is for district taxpayers to know what action was taken.

A Mill Middle parent, Marcelo Florencio, told The News he was disappointed at the school “for letting the disgusting and inexcusable language such as this to be presented in the classroom. “I believe there is no place for it in school or our children’s lives.”