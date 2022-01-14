The Editorial Board: Taxpayers need to know how Williamsville school district responds to offensive assignment

When a middle school teacher in the Williamsville Central School District gave students an assignment containing offensive language, the district responded with a statement calling it unacceptable.
Yes. And?
Darren Brown-Hall, district superintendent, read a statement at Tuesday night’s meeting of the School Board that said the assignment “fails to meet our standard and will be dealt with appropriately.”
But what is being done, exactly? A spokesman for the School Board told The News that the district had no further comment. In other words, the public needs to take it on trust that its handling of the situation is appropriate. A publicly funded district needs to be more forthcoming, not only to meeting its civic obligations, but as a sign of respect for parents and taxpayers.
The controversy started when the teacher at Mill Middle School gave a homework assignment in which students had to translate sentences that included the phrases “Mexican and ugly” and “pretty and American” into Spanish.
It’s hard to imagine what would go through a teacher’s mind in giving such an assignment. If the teacher’s excuse was simple carelessness, that’s not a good thing for someone entrusted with molding young minds. A teacher is obligated to pay attention to the language they use. Homework assignments shouldn’t be dashed off like a junk-food grocery list.
Brown-Hall, former chief of staff in the Buffalo Public Schools, gave a statement that shows he is taking the incident seriously.
“We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again,” Brown-Hall said. “The district does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs.
“Our goal as a district is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment, celebrating our community and its diversity.”
That’s fine, as far as it goes – laudable, even. But it doesn’t go far enough. For the moment, at least, it’s less important exactly how the district responds to this episode than it is for district taxpayers to know what action was taken.
A Mill Middle parent, Marcelo Florencio, told The News he was disappointed at the school “for letting the disgusting and inexcusable language such as this to be presented in the classroom. “I believe there is no place for it in school or our children’s lives.”
Will the teacher be suspended or face other disciplinary action? The district still hasn’t answered the question. Williamsville school parents and taxpayers are waiting for the answer. In a case such as this, “Just trust us,” is an insufficient response.
