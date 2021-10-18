The Editorial Board: Taxpayers can ease withdrawal pains of addicted inmates while serving their own interests

Given the indifference to state law and common decency with which Erie County jails have been administered in recent years, it’s no surprise that a program to offer drug withdrawal treatment to inmates has lagged.
That’s about to change as Erie County and its Sheriff’s Office belatedly enact a program to offer addicted prisoners treatments that ease the suffering from harsh withdrawal pains and can help put them on a path toward sobriety. It will cost money, but beyond simply being humane – a powerful justification on its own – the change also serves the public’s interests.
Jails serve a couple of critical purposes. They house certain inmates who are presumed innocent while awaiting trial and they incarcerate others who have been convicted of lower-level crimes. In either case, those who are addicted may account for a notable share of the population and, in fact, may have been led into the arms of the law by their addictions. It’s not uncommon for addicts to commit crimes in response to their cravings.
A crime is still a crime, of course, and even under the influence of powerful drugs, people still have to be accountable for their actions. While we should have learned by now that jails and prisons are no place for people whose only offense is personal drug use, harming or endangering others is a different matter.
The question for the public is what it can do to diminish the chances of recidivism. From that perspective, helping addicts to detox and begin the work of rehabilitation are, for society, matters of enlightened self-interest. It will be money well spent.
The Erie County Legislature made its opinion clear two years ago when it allocated $1 million toward the creation of a medication-assisted treatment program. But only now is the program beginning to take shape.
In that regard, the county has asked legislators to support hiring six new employees, including two nurses, two counselors, a nurse practitioner and a discharge planner. With that attention, there will be a better chance that some inmates will leave the county’s custody healthier than when they arrived, and maybe commit to sobriety.
All inmates get clean already, though in a brutal way. While they may be offered medication that helps with some withdrawal symptoms, they are denied more effective therapy drugs such Suboxone or methadone, which can also reduce cravings and prevent severe suffering.
Some will say they have it coming, and to be sure, it’s not taxpayers’ fault that anyone turns to drugs. But addiction is a sickness, not a crime. We can be caring enough to spare inmates the terrible agonies of withdrawal while reducing the chances of future incarceration.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.