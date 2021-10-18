The Editorial Board: Taxpayers can ease withdrawal pains of addicted inmates while serving their own interests

Given the indifference to state law and common decency with which Erie County jails have been administered in recent years, it’s no surprise that a program to offer drug withdrawal treatment to inmates has lagged.

That’s about to change as Erie County and its Sheriff’s Office belatedly enact a program to offer addicted prisoners treatments that ease the suffering from harsh withdrawal pains and can help put them on a path toward sobriety. It will cost money, but beyond simply being humane – a powerful justification on its own – the change also serves the public’s interests.

Jails serve a couple of critical purposes. They house certain inmates who are presumed innocent while awaiting trial and they incarcerate others who have been convicted of lower-level crimes. In either case, those who are addicted may account for a notable share of the population and, in fact, may have been led into the arms of the law by their addictions. It’s not uncommon for addicts to commit crimes in response to their cravings.

A crime is still a crime, of course, and even under the influence of powerful drugs, people still have to be accountable for their actions. While we should have learned by now that jails and prisons are no place for people whose only offense is personal drug use, harming or endangering others is a different matter.