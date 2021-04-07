The Editorial Board: Tax increases in state budget deal may send more millionaires to the exits

The New York State Legislature’s Democratic leadership has flexed its muscle by working tax increases into the state budget that are greater than Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wanted to implement.

The higher tax rates, primarily affecting millionaires and corporations, are intended to pay for a host of new spending. Much of the spending is necessary due to the yearlong-plus pandemic, though with the largesse New York will reap from the federal American Rescue Plan, there should be some restraint in the expenses that lawmakers are asking taxpayers to cover.

Most of the new tax hikes are on the 50,000 residents who make more than $1 million in annual income. That number sounds relatively small, but the top 2% of the highest-income New York residents pay about half of the state’s income taxes.

Millionaires in New York City will pay the highest combined tax rate in the country. The current highest rate is paid in California.

The soak-the-rich philosophy favored by the state Democratic Party’s progressive wing carries risks. Remote work and video conference meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic have shown many people that technology enables their lives to be portable. Wealthy New Yorkers are outwardly mobile.