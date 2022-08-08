The Editorial Board: 'Take the blinders off' on the rising threat of domestic terrorism

It shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention. Even then, to be confronted with evidence of the nation’s loose network of violent white supremacists remains disturbing.

Buffalo saw it play out in horrifying fashion three months ago when 10 innocent people, all Black, were murdered, allegedly by a gunman who had posted on fringe social media sites about his hatred for African-Americans. Those sites, which praised the killings, are using them to find and encourage others polluted with the same loathing of people whose skin is a darker shade.

These extremists may be relatively small in numbers, but the internet has allowed them to find each other and radicalize new recruits. That increases their influence, while easy access to military-style weapons raises their threat.

It’s not just white supremacists, either, as the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection made plain to anyone not wearing political blinders. The issue is domestic terrorism in all its forms, largely fueled by right-wing extremists.

Indeed, the federal government has reported that domestic terrorism is a greater threat today than the foreign brand. In February testimony, Seth G. Jones, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic & International Studies, told as much to the House Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security. “The threat from domestic terrorism in the United States is serious and continues to evolve, including the threat to minority populations,” he said.

As a Sunday story in The Buffalo News reported, fringe sites such as 4chan and others glorify racist shootings, including the May 14 attack at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo. “Their goal is not necessarily to create an army of loyal followers,” said Jon Lewis, a research fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism. The aim, he said, is to radicalize: “… to find that one guy on 4chan who will click the link, watch the video, save the manifesto in some folder on his computer. And in a year and a half, when he hits that point where … he feels like there’s no other answer, he opens up the PDF, looks up where the gun was from – and goes and makes an order.”

Political extremists are hard at work, too. One of the Jan. 6. rioters warned that Americans needed to see what was happening. “I felt like I had, you know, like horse blinders on,” Stephen Ayres testified last month to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Biggest thing for me is take the blinders off. Make sure you step back and see what’s going on, before it’s too late.”

A former leader of the Oath Keepers radical group was even blunter in his warning. Testifying in the same public session as Ayres, Jason Van Tatenhove said violence remains threat: “We’ve gotten exceedingly lucky that more bloodshed did not happen, because the potential has been there from the start,” he said, later adding that “I do fear for this next election cycle, because who knows what that might bring?” He blamed former President Donald Trump.

The threat plainly includes easy access to guns, which the Buffalo shooting suspect was easily able to obtain, despite evident emotional issues. And the Jan. 6 crowd that surged from Trump’s inciting rally to the Capitol was armed, as another witness told the committee.

Some commentators and politicians on the right say the principal need is for better mental health counseling and preventing such people from acquiring weapons. But, citing the Second Amendment, they stop short of controlling access to weapons whose only purpose is mass murder.

The suspect in the Buffalo massacre used that kind of firearm. So did the killer of children in Uvalde, Texas, the suspect in a July mall shooting in Greenwood, Ind., and many others – too many to doubt the need to better restrict access to such weapons. As even the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia once observed, the Second Amendment doesn’t prohibit all restrictions on firearms.

The fact is, this is an all-hands-on-deck moment. Improved mental health services obviously are necessary; there’s no need to doubt that. But so are stronger laws on access to certain weapons, infiltration of extremist groups and close monitoring of radical websites. Efforts such as the Behavioral Threat Assessment Team proposed by Erie County Sheriff John Garcia and funded by the County Legislature are crucial parts of the puzzle.

All of which is to say that the county, state and country need to heed Ayres’ warning and take the blinders off. That includes its politicians, candidates and especially voters, including those in the newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District. One of the Republican candidates for that seat, Carl Paladino, saw fit to repost a vile Facebook message that linked the mass killings in Buffalo and Texas to “false flag” conspiracy theories that claim government involvement in similar tragedies. That primary election will be held on Aug. 23.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.