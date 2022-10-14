The Editorial Board: Systemic re-examination and reform are needed to reduce school suspensions

Suspension rates in Buffalo Public Schools may not be as dire, relatively, as they initially seem. Other years have been worse. But the fact that they have ranged well into the hundreds since the start of the 2022-23 school year and the fact that Black and Latino students are more frequently subjected to the punishment means that work has to be done.

This work needs to take place in collaboration with the larger community, with full transparency.

Viewpoints: Student suspensions: Parents play an important role in reducing suspensions "Parents, teach your kids not to retaliate. Teachers, show your students how to solve conflict. Community members, step up to help! It’s going to take us all," Keith Jones says.

The school board has stated that more progressive, less punishment-focused strategies such as restorative practices, culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives and social-emotional learning are in place and being implemented.

The district also has a new student code of conduct focusing on social and emotional support.

All of the above sounds good. But how deep does it go and how widely is it implemented? As it is, the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition started partnering with just five schools last year. That’s five down and more than 50 to go.

Viewpoints: Student suspensions: Behavior must be balanced with accountability If there is one thing I have learned as a school psychologist and as a parent, it is that academia does not have all the answers to our problems, Larry Scott says.

In the meantime, it’s important to take a hard look at why suspensions happen. Are students being suspended for behavior that could be addressed more successfully by restorative practices? It’s possible.

In a recent report on racial disparities in public schools distributed by the AASA – the national school superintendent’s association – experts in the field stressed that schools should focus on serious, objectively disruptive offenses such as carrying a weapon or violence, instead of oppositional behavior and classroom disruptions, when it comes to suspensions.

For lesser categories of disruptive behavior, restorative justice techniques – which involve productive administrator-student, teacher-student, student-student communications or combinations of all three – are recommended. The strategy is based on mediation and agreement, not punishment, though offenders must accept responsibility for any harm that is done.

Pilot programs involving restorative justice have been instituted at schools across the country over the past two decades and have led to dramatic drops in suspension rates. These programs work because they’re based on mediating practices that have existed for centuries in indigenous communities. They’re not acronym-laden fads that often come and go in the educational world without leaving much positive impact behind.

Restorative justice practices go hand-in-hand with reducing racial disparities in school discipline, because the focus is on pushing the pause button before quick actions and assumptions. Thoughtful practices include time spent examining the implicit bias in the system.

If the culture around student discipline in Buffalo schools is to improve, the productive communication encouraged by restorative justice needs to extend across the spectrum of all those involved, including students, parents, teachers, administrators, community leaders, academic experts and others.

Alternative interventions to out-of-school suspension should be explained to parents, so they know options exist. Statistics on disciplinary problems should be kept and disseminated, but not just on how many suspensions, as we have now. Data should include the behaviors and the times out-of-school suspensions were avoided.

Targeted groups of professionals should keep tabs on progress and report to the larger community. Success stories should be shared.

In Buffalo, we hear all too often about what isn’t working in our schools. It would be a refreshing change to hear about new approaches, their progress and their ultimate success.

If schools across America are bringing suspensions down by looking in other directions than traditional punishment, Buffalo can too.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.