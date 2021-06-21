The Editorial Board: Sweltering residents of Western states are invited to take refuge in WNY

New York State has rebounded from the pandemic thanks to its relatively high rate of vaccinations for Covid-19. And in Buffalo Niagara, nestled near two Great Lakes, we have a reliably cool climate and an abundant supply of water. The Great Lakes as a whole possess 20% of the world’s surface freshwater.

Western New York can be a summer paradise, a destination region rather than one that people look to escape after Memorial Day. The weather brings out crowds to our summer festivals. The outdoor recreation options are many, including biking and boating, golf, trails for walkers and runners, great freshwater fishing and kayaking, to name a few.

Buffalo Niagara is no longer a well-kept secret, but now is an ideal time for spreading the word in places where temperatures have climbed above 110 degrees. Those who spend marketing dollars promoting our region should make sure to spread some around in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

Academics and urban planners in Western New York have been talking up our potential as a climate haven for several years. A concern they often raise is that we don’t want to follow what Henry Louis Taylor, a historian of urban planning at the University at Buffalo, calls “the San Francisco model,” set up to attract only high-earning households.