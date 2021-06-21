The Editorial Board: Sweltering residents of Western states are invited to take refuge in WNY

The torrid heat and historic drought that are baking the American West remind us that climate change is not a mere hypothetical construct, something that might happen someday.
Residents of Earth are no longer like the frog sitting in a pot of water that is heated so slowly that he doesn’t realize his sad fate. Anyone paying attention can see the brutal effects of climate change already taking place in many parts of the world.
In the American West, temperatures are soaring. One day last week in Arizona, the temperature reached at least 117 degrees. In Palm Springs, Calif., it hit an unbearable 123. Wildfires are already at a 10-year high and it’s only June.
Buffalo Niagara eventually stands to become a climate refuge, a haven for those forced to move away from increasingly unlivable conditions. It may take several years before a massive migration takes place, but in the meantime, our region should be in the business of climate tourism.
Give us your tired, your poor (in spirit), your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Send us your tempest-tossed. We’ll even waive late checkout fees.
Florida and Las Vegas have marketed themselves for years as escape destinations for the winter-weary. There’s no reason that our region can’t do the same for those looking to escape the scalding conditions out West.
New York State has rebounded from the pandemic thanks to its relatively high rate of vaccinations for Covid-19. And in Buffalo Niagara, nestled near two Great Lakes, we have a reliably cool climate and an abundant supply of water. The Great Lakes as a whole possess 20% of the world’s surface freshwater.
Western New York can be a summer paradise, a destination region rather than one that people look to escape after Memorial Day. The weather brings out crowds to our summer festivals. The outdoor recreation options are many, including biking and boating, golf, trails for walkers and runners, great freshwater fishing and kayaking, to name a few.
Buffalo Niagara is no longer a well-kept secret, but now is an ideal time for spreading the word in places where temperatures have climbed above 110 degrees. Those who spend marketing dollars promoting our region should make sure to spread some around in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.
Academics and urban planners in Western New York have been talking up our potential as a climate haven for several years. A concern they often raise is that we don’t want to follow what Henry Louis Taylor, a historian of urban planning at the University at Buffalo, calls “the San Francisco model,” set up to attract only high-earning households.
“Will we essentially recreate what I call the ‘White City’?” Taylor told CityLab in a 2019 interview. “The White City is a city for white people and other groups who can manage to afford to live there.”
That said, our region has plenty of room. From Niagara Falls to spots all along Lake Erie, the Niagara River, Lake Ontario and other canals and smaller lakes – we have towns, villages and hamlets to fit any personality and price range.
Our government officials need to get serious about planning to accommodate people taking refuge from hotter climates.
In the meantime, we invite our friends from the West to come check out our freshwater paradise.
To be honest, we know some of you have made jokes at our expense when you’ve seen TV reports about Buffalo blizzards. No worries. It’s all water under the bridge.
• • •
