It is the empowerment they had long lacked. With the help of the Adult Survivors Act, former prisoners who say they suffered sexual abuse from corrections officers during their periods of confinement – but were unable or unwilling to pursue litigation at the time of the alleged abuse – are now able to seek justice from New York State’s Department of Corrections and Community Service.

The Adult Survivors Act, a piece of legislation passed in May, 2022, gives people who say they were sexually abused a one-time opportunity to file suits regardless of when the alleged abuse occurred – often decades after the statute of limitations for most criminal cases has expired.

As a result, long-buried and often-horrifying narratives of physical and mental trauma are being brought to light and – finally – taken seriously. New York State is legally obliged to defend against these cases, but, even so, its response has been remarkably tone-deaf, particularly in its use of “culpable conduct” language against the defendants, strangely applied to sexual acts between guards and inmates that are illegal under any circumstances.

Regardless, even as it defends, the state also needs to investigate. Given the sheer number of these cases, it is urgently necessary for prison authorities to take a good hard look at how correctional officers are vetted and monitored as well as pursue aggressive action to make sure those who abuse are removed from the system.

Thousands of women are now in the process of initiating lawsuits – and a recent report from News Albany correspondent Chris Bragg indicated that many of these claims are coming from Western New York prisons, with Albion Correctional Facility in Orleans County a major source.

One of the former Albion inmates who is suing, Sierra Johnson, describes being raped and then intimidated with official punishments to the extent she worried that she would be killed before ever being released. She is accusing three Albion officers of abuse. Another claimant, who remains anonymous, describes “blind spots” unmonitored by cameras, including a laundry room where an officer entered the space and told everyone to leave before attacking her.

It’s important to make clear that New York State has a sad history of sexual abuse inside its prisons; successful suits brought by women prisoners include a series of actions against Manhattan’s notorious (and now shuttered) Bayview Correctional Facility. And a 2012 landmark judgment against Albion Correctional ordered New York State to pay a former inmate $605,000. During the course of that case, it was discovered that the officer who had raped her was still on active duty even though he was already under investigation for another attack.

This deadly combination of too much opportunity and not enough oversight can and must be addressed; other than legally designated areas of privacy – which doesn’t include laundry rooms – cameras should be monitoring 24/7. Better screening and ongoing training should help winnow out abusive officers as well as maintain awareness that abusive behavior comes with serious penalties.

Another grim acknowledgement must be made: New York is by no means alone in running prisons where sexual abuse accusations by female inmates are common. A 2022 New York Times report refers to “an epidemic of assaults against female prisoners at the 160,000-inmate Federal Bureau of Prisons.” One U.S. prison, the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., has such a culture of abuse and cover-ups that it is known by many as the “rape club.”

Even the unquestionably conservative columnist George Will has recently stated, “Americans would gag if they had an inkling of what occurs, unreported, in prisons.”

That curtain is being lifted, with critical help from the Adult Survivors Act. The resulting lawsuits shine a necessary spotlight that should evoke public outrage, official action and justice for the abused.

