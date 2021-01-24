The Editorial Board: Surge in Buffalo’s graduation rates must be judged in Covid-related context

The figures showing a dramatic increase in the graduation rates for students in the Buffalo Public Schools are accurate, but perhaps not true.

No one has actually accused the school district of cooking the books, but they could. Allowances made last spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic plus the state cancellation of Regents exams made diplomas easier to come by. There may be good news in these numbers, but there’s simply no way to credit a legitimate growth of nearly 12 percentage points in the district’s graduation rate.

Had the standard Regents requirements applied and grades not been essentially frozen after the third quarter of the academic year, it’s reasonable to expect that the district would have registered incremental improvements, as it has in other recent years. But growth like this defies common sense.

We do not discount the efforts of Superintendent Kriner Cash in overseeing the repurposing of some of the city’s high schools and putting a new focus on tracking credit hours and other requirements for seniors to graduate. But the spike in graduation rates likely overstates how well-prepared many of the graduates are as they head into further education or the start of their work lives.