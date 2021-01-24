The Editorial Board: Surge in Buffalo’s graduation rates must be judged in Covid-related context

The figures showing a dramatic increase in the graduation rates for students in the Buffalo Public Schools are accurate, but perhaps not true.
No one has actually accused the school district of cooking the books, but they could. Allowances made last spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic plus the state cancellation of Regents exams made diplomas easier to come by. There may be good news in these numbers, but there’s simply no way to credit a legitimate growth of nearly 12 percentage points in the district’s graduation rate.
Had the standard Regents requirements applied and grades not been essentially frozen after the third quarter of the academic year, it’s reasonable to expect that the district would have registered incremental improvements, as it has in other recent years. But growth like this defies common sense.
We do not discount the efforts of Superintendent Kriner Cash in overseeing the repurposing of some of the city’s high schools and putting a new focus on tracking credit hours and other requirements for seniors to graduate. But the spike in graduation rates likely overstates how well-prepared many of the graduates are as they head into further education or the start of their work lives.
State Education Department figures show that Buffalo reported the greatest improvement among the Big 5 urban districts, a rise from the previous year of nearly 12 percentage points to 76.3%. The statewide figure was 84.8% for students who entered ninth grade in 2016, up 1.4 percentage points.
Last spring the district essentially froze grades on March 13. Work or tests done after that could improve a student’s grade but not bring it down.
At the same time, the state Board of Regents canceled the June and August Regents exams and exempted certain students from Regents exam requirements. That’s the academic equivalent of moving the goalposts.
A story in Friday’s News pointed out that many of the suburban districts have tightened their grading requirements since last spring. No-harm grading can do long-term harm to kids whose academic progress is not sufficiently monitored.
Betty Rosa, interim commissioner for the State Education Department, pointed out that those changes put an asterisk on the 2020 graduation rates. The lesser Regents exam requirements “affected this year’s graduation rate, but we cannot say to what extent,” Rosa said.
Cash acknowledged that that Regents exemption was a factor, but said even if the exams had been given, “we would have crushed it,” with a graduation rate above 71%.
“Graduation rates have risen, technological innovation is a hallmark attribute, and the District is providing greater programmatic access, equity, quality, and opportunity for all students than ever before – all under extreme changes that came with the Covid-19 pandemic and remote instruction,” he wrote.
Adapting to the technological requirements of remote learning was a challenge that the district worked hard to meet, though not always with success.
Remote instruction was often a mess. For every student who was able to navigate online learning and thrive in that independent atmosphere, there were probably a dozen who were not up to the task, often due to their lack of reliable internet access or the lack of a safe and supportive home environment.
If the overall graduation rate lacks credibility, those doubts also call into question the narrowing gap in rates for white students and Black students. The report shows the division shrank from 12.3% to 5.5%, while the gap between white students and Hispanic students narrowed slightly, from 16.5% to 15.7%.
It’s possible that these chasms would have narrowed slightly in a normal year, but no one should bank on the reliability of these numbers. The district likely moved the needle some, and for that deserves provisional congratulations.
This year will represent another wild card, with most schools in the district staying all-remote until at least February. The Cash administration and Board of Education will need to keep pushing to make sure Buffalo’s students are challenged and properly prepared to compete in an increasingly complex world.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.