The Editorial Board: SUNY’s union leaders have a duty to persuade all members to be vaccinated

It is an appropriate requirement for students in the 64-campus State University of New York system that they receive Covid-19 vaccinations before being allowed on campus. It gets a little dubious when it comes to exempting faculty and staff.
The sticking point is contract stipulations with several SUNY unions. They prevent mandating the grownups to get the shot. Many students are shouting about the unfairness of it all, but union power equals political power, and everything is up to negotiation. Nevertheless, students shouldn’t worry about the fairness issue too much: Their health will be protected.
For some faculty and staff, inoculation will require evidence and persuasion. Union leaders should make it their job to encourage members to be vaccinated against a disease that can still kill. Persuading young people to get vaccinated has been challenging, though the temptation of free beer seems to help. But it doesn’t help the cause if one campus population must be vaccinated while others don’t.
The issue broke open last week, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared it time to “get creative” to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates. He said all state university students returning in the fall for on-campus learning must be vaccinated.
Cuomo appropriately added that the order will take effect only if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the full approval for the Covid-19 vaccines, which is one step higher than the existing “emergency use authorization” for the three vaccines on the U.S. market.
The SUNY system would join other colleges around the country requiring returning students be vaccinated, including Rutgers, Cornell, Brown, Yale, Northeastern and Columbia.
Vaccine hesitancy exists among young people, and is a particular challenge among parents of the nation’s 17 million 12- to 15-year-olds. The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for younger adolescents. College students should serve as their role models.
It’s possible that SUNY faculty and staff are already on the way to their own herd immunity. Fred Kowal, president of United University Professions, which represents 37,000 faculty and professional staff at SUNY campuses, said a recent survey of members found that about 80% either had gotten vaccinated or plan to do so. That’s heartening, if accurate, but Kowal, his lieutenants and immunized members need to make it their job to encourage their unvaccinated peers to get their shots. They need to set an example and, put simply, more is better.
There is such a thing as duty.
