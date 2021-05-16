The Editorial Board: SUNY’s union leaders have a duty to persuade all members to be vaccinated

It is an appropriate requirement for students in the 64-campus State University of New York system that they receive Covid-19 vaccinations before being allowed on campus. It gets a little dubious when it comes to exempting faculty and staff.

The sticking point is contract stipulations with several SUNY unions. They prevent mandating the grownups to get the shot. Many students are shouting about the unfairness of it all, but union power equals political power, and everything is up to negotiation. Nevertheless, students shouldn’t worry about the fairness issue too much: Their health will be protected.

For some faculty and staff, inoculation will require evidence and persuasion. Union leaders should make it their job to encourage members to be vaccinated against a disease that can still kill. Persuading young people to get vaccinated has been challenging, though the temptation of free beer seems to help. But it doesn’t help the cause if one campus population must be vaccinated while others don’t.

The issue broke open last week, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared it time to “get creative” to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates. He said all state university students returning in the fall for on-campus learning must be vaccinated.