The Editorial Board: Sunday’s loss hurt, but fans and team bonded even more closely this hard year

Well, that sucks.

Hopes for the Buffalo Bills this season were the highest they’ve been since the team’s four consecutive Super Bowl losses in the early 1990s, but, once again, fans were thrown back in their too-familiar “wait-until-next-year” groove.

It was a painful letdown, as the team took – yes – a shellacking from the Cincinnati Bengals. Based on the play of the two teams, the 27-10 defeat was convincing.

And, yet …

This was a season that cemented even further – if that’s possible – the relationship between this city and its football team. You wonder if one can exist without the other.

The Big Event, of course, was the life-threatening injury sustained by Damar Hamlin. His Jan. 2 on-field collapse from cardiac arrest was the instigator, but the proof of connection was in the emotional and ongoing aftermath.

The outpouring of affection was instantaneous, measured both in obvious concern and in hard currency: Hamlin’s Chasing Ms foundation raised more than $4 million after the crisis at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

That money came not just from Buffalo, but from football fans around the country. Still, that remarkable generosity followed the pattern previously displayed by the Bills Mafia.

As the start of this season approached, Bills fans learned of the death of Luke Knox, the brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox. With that, the Bills Mafia began donating, in Luke’s honor, to Buffalo’s P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, with whom Dawson Knox had established a partnership.

Luke, a Florida International University football player, was No. 16; Dawson is No. 88. Thus, donations of $16.88 began pouring in, ultimately adding up to $230,000.

In that, and other efforts, fans built on the Bills Mafia’s 2021 generosity after cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his ACL. At the instigation of the Bills Mafia Babes, fans made donations of $27 – matching White’s number – to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, in White’s hometown of Shreveport. More than $100,000 arrived.

When a November snowstorm struck, neighbors of linebacker A.J. Klein helped shovel him out to travel to a “home game” against Cleveland that was transferred to Detroit. After a deadly blizzard hit on Christmas weekend, the Bills Foundation donated $100,000 for storm relief. The Bills made a point of honoring three health care workers from Erie County Medical Center who risked their own lives to save three people looking for shelter during the blizzard.

Yes, professional football is Big Business. But this relationship transcends the balance sheet.

None of that makes Sunday’s loss sting any less. It still sucks. But that will pass and next year, the love affair will be renewed, and once again, it will be a prelude to the team’s inevitable Super Bowl win.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.