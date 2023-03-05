Wait a minute. Some of National Grid’s local substations are not designed to withstand extreme wind and cold? In Buffalo?

It’s true. The four substations that shut down during December’s historic blizzard, causing thousands to lose power, were designed to hold up against the worst of summer weather, but not unprecedented and extreme cold weather conditions.

This is concerning – if not bizarre – and it’s a relief to hear that National Grid is addressing this obvious cause of extensive power outages during Western New York’s frequent encounters with severe weather.

The company plans to implement temporary measures, such as tarps, to prevent equipment from icing over during future winter storms. In the long term, protective closures in the forms of doors or shades that can roll down as needed are being explored.

It must be fairly stated that there are plausible reasons why the equipment was exposed, as hot weather overheating can also cause outages. Overall, it’s a good thing that this information is being provided. The substation report is part of a New York State Public Service Commission review of the utility’s performance during the blizzard. This kind of review will do much more to make blizzard response more effective – saving lives and preventing general hardship – than knee-jerk finger-pointing could accomplish.

But it’s also true that many Western New Yorkers are already alarmed, even fearful of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s goals of increasing the state’s use of electricity from green sources to the point that by 2050, the state will have achieved net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

That means a far greater reliance on electricity than New York has ever had. In the big picture, this is a good thing. A transition away from fossil fuels means cleaner air, more energy-efficient homes, obvious health benefits, even job creation as the clean energy industry grows.

But in the short run, New Yorkers are worried. Widespread grid failures during our severe weather events will do nothing to allay those worries.

As the Climate Action Council’s scoping plan states: “Recommended investments in building and electric grid infrastructure, such as storm hardening, elevating equipment and substations, moving lines underground, and deploying energy storage or onsite renewables will improve the reliability and resilience of the electric grid in the face of worsening storms and other impacts of climate change.”

That’s the talk. Western New Yorkers need to see the Climate Action Council and National Grid walk the walk and make it clear how and when these essential improvements will take place.

Will electricity be there when we need it? It’s up to those leading the charge toward net-zero to provide a convincing “yes” to that question.

We’re waiting.

• • •

