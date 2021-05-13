The Editorial Board: Students in Orchard Park, Williamsville need the option of in-person learning

The longer distance has made it difficult for most secondary schools to offer full in-person instruction. The distance for elementary schools is 3 feet.

The judge, Colaiacovo, said during the hearing that having different distancing rules for different grades seemed “rather arbitrary.” He issued an order in April telling the health department to review its guidance, and the state held firm. It remains to be seen what accommodations the schools are able to make by Monday.

Offering full-time classroom instruction this month does not make it mandatory. There are some students who want to stay in remote learning now and again in the fall. Whether districts can allow for that in September can be worked out over the summer, but the sooner students have the option of full-time learning in the classroom, the better off they will be.

Schools could not have been expected to be prepared for what the pandemic year would hold in store, but they have had the chance to learn from it. After a 14-month slog, giving middle and high school students even a few weeks back in the classroom would give many a boost to their well-being.

• • •

