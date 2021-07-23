The Editorial Board: Student keeps his cool during school gun scare

The lockdown that lasted more than three hours Thursday at Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School could have gone sideways. It didn’t. Both the police and the student who reported the gun should be commended.

Here’s what happened: A student told his mother he saw a fellow student in a bathroom with what appeared to be a handgun. It actually looked like an “exact replica of a Glock handgun,” according to Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, who added that there is no difference between the gun and the one on his hip.

In fact, is was a BB gun. Its resemblance to a real gun created a terrible chance of a bad outcome.

The student’s mother called the school, which in turn called 911. The firearm was discovered behind a file cabinet in a classroom containing nine students. Eventually, the 400 students inside the school were safely evacuated. This story ended much more happily than it might have.

It brings to mind the Homeland Security message: “If you see something, say something.”