The Editorial Board: Student keeps his cool during school gun scare

The lockdown that lasted more than three hours Thursday at Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School could have gone sideways. It didn’t. Both the police and the student who reported the gun should be commended.
Here’s what happened: A student told his mother he saw a fellow student in a bathroom with what appeared to be a handgun. It actually looked like an “exact replica of a Glock handgun,” according to Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, who added that there is no difference between the gun and the one on his hip.
In fact, is was a BB gun. Its resemblance to a real gun created a terrible chance of a bad outcome.
The student’s mother called the school, which in turn called 911. The firearm was discovered behind a file cabinet in a classroom containing nine students. Eventually, the 400 students inside the school were safely evacuated. This story ended much more happily than it might have.
It brings to mind the Homeland Security message: “If you see something, say something.”
Going back to the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and attempted bombing, school shootings have unfortunately become all too common. What was once thought to be a safe haven for children has been shattered. Baby boomers had to practice hiding under desks to avoid a potential nuclear blast. This generation has a different kind of unthinkable scenario.
Teens do dumb things. It seems to be a required part of adolescence. On Friday, a 14-year-old was arrested for the incident and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
But it is outrageous that a gun manufacturer would produce a BB gun that had such potential to turn a dumb thing into a tragedy.
The lesson for the day: Things could have ended much worse were it not for the student who told his mother what he saw.