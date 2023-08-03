Confiscations and other types of clampdowns on ghost guns – homemade, untraceable weapons that are illegal in New York State – aren’t stopping their proliferation. According to Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo police seized twice as many ghost guns last year as they did the year before. Statewide, authorities saw an 1,800% increase in ghost gun seizures between 2018 and 2022.

A deadly weapon that’s untraceable, homemade and possibly able to pass through metal detectors is a recipe for mayhem. That’s why the manufacture and sale of ghost guns is banned in other states and that’s why Congress should support federal legislation that’s been introduced by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to combat the rise of ghost guns.

Gillibrand’s 3D Printed Gun Safety Act would ban online distribution of blueprints for the 3D printing of firearms, thus making it more difficult for the guns to be created, much less used. Just as it’s all too easy to find homemade bomb instructions online, downloadable blueprints and instruction manuals that enable anyone – no background check required – to print themselves a gun. That includes AR-15 – the type used in the May 14, 2022, racist massacre – as well as handguns.

It’s only recently that 3D printing of these weapons has progressed to the point where no outside parts are needed and a specialized printer can produce a completely operable gun. It may be too much to expect extreme Second Amendment zealots to understand the mortal danger of this, but reasonable people should be able to understand that not only does this make it possible for anyone – including convicted felons and violent extremists – to make their own guns, but that the guns are also untraceable, increasing the confidence of a shooter that there will be no legal retribution.

New York has done the right thing by acting against ghost guns, but like polluted air and water, they don’t respect state borders. More action needs to happen at the federal level.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.