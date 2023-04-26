As New York State’s overdue budget undergoes final negotiations, there’s one essential item that shouldn’t be questioned: campaign finance reform.

A promise was made to New York voters in 2020 that a voluntary public financing program would be launched after the 2022 elections, a big step toward progress in the effort to curb the influence of big money in politics.

This progress now seems at risk, as some legislators appear inclined to delay the implementation and funding proposed in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 budget.

The reforms – which, again, have already been agreed on – ensure that small-amount donors can get a bigger bang for their contributions.

According to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice, if these reforms had been instituted prior to last year’s state legislative elections, donations of less than $250 would have been responsible for 61% of all funds raised by candidates, rather than just 13%.

When small donations are strengthened in this way, the voices of those who have long gone unheard become engaged and amplified. The conversation becomes broader and more diverse and more people have skin in the game.

Full public campaign financing would increase the competitiveness of elections, provide third parties and challengers a more level playing field, and give elected officials and candidates more time – and reason – to interact with constituents rather than big-money donors.

These advantages, of course, may be the very reason incumbents don’t want to activate the plan. It’s easier to win when your opponents are more likely to be underfunded. Too bad.

Now that this reform – at long last – has been instituted, it’s essential that it not be held up in the Legislature and that it be funded at an amount that will ensure its impact. The budget includes startup funding of $39.5 million, which is $75 million less than requested by the Public Campaign Finance Board, set up under the state Board of Elections to oversee this program.

However, key advocates have reasonably stated they see this amount – which meets the administrative costs required but only gives $25 million of the matching funds that will eventually be needed – as a promise and are satisfied with it for now.

Three former co-chairs of the 2013 Moreland Commission to Investigate Public Corruption – Kathleen Rice, William Fitzpatrick and Milton Williams – have stated what many agree is the absolute urgency of this reform: “Ten years later, public campaign financing remains crucial to restore New Yorkers’ trust in their democracy. It cannot wait.”

Despite the well-documented issues with Moreland, this is one recommendation it had right.

And yes, this reform will do nothing about unlimited independent spending by super PACs enabled by the 2010 Supreme Court Citizens United decision, but super PACS are not that big a factor in New York legislative races. As cited by the Brennan Center, 75% of super PAC dollars in legislative races targeted just 10% of New York districts in 2022.

Finally, New York City has had similar reforms in place since 1989, which have evolved with time; after several changes to the law, a six-to-one match on $175 donations was implemented in 2001. That year, the New York Times editorial board remarked on the change this made: “As a result, the city has been swarming with political hopefuls, reflections of the city itself with its many voices, colors, nationalities and political leanings ... The best part of this wild election year is the way it’s broadening the city’s base of politically active residents beyond the old tenured officeholders, their immediate families and their anointed successors.”

Yearly analysis of the New York City program indicate that its success continues.

Nonetheless, some legislators are still picking away at the state program, complaining about this or that aspect of it.

They need to stop. Or else sit down and hammer out any final tweaks that would help make campaign finance a reality in 2023.

New York voters were promised this. Democracy was promised this.

It’s past time to keep that promise.

