The Editorial Board: Stefanik tries to rewrite history, shaming her office and doing harm to the country

Fanone continued.

“They seized ammunition that was secured to my body. They began to beat me with their fists and with what felt like hard metal objects. At one point I came face to face with an attacker who repeatedly lunged for me and attempted to remove my firearm. ... I was electrocuted, again and again and again with a Taser.”

Before it was over, Fanone suffered a heart attack, a concussion and a traumatic brain injury, and went on to incur post-traumatic stress. He sustained these life-threatening injuries while protecting the Capitol and the members inside. They included Republicans whom these brave officers kept safe but who now want to rewrite what actually happened.

The mob had been summoned to Washington by then-President Donald Trump with lies about a stolen election, lies that he repeated to the horde. Standing with Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani – once a respected U.S. attorney – asked the crowd for “trial by combat.” The crowd complied.

Yet, Stefanik, with no regard for the gravity of the House hearings or the fragility of democracy, sought on Tuesday to blame the Democrat Pelosi for an attack that the world saw her party leaders instigate. It was Trump and his co-conspirators who armed the bow, drew the string and fired it at the Capitol.