The Editorial Board: State testing is useful, but don’t let remote students get left behind

The state education commissioner and Regents chancellor are right when they say that data from state testing of students this year will be skewed if students learning at home are not included. That doesn’t mean they will be meaningless.
The state Department of Education applied for a waiver from the federal government on student assessments, citing the disruption to learning caused by the pandemic. The U.S. Education Department said no, the tests must go on. There will be fewer given than usual and they won’t count toward schools’ accountability requirements. The scores will come with one big asterisk attached: Students learning remotely will not be taking the assessments.
Skipping the tests altogether, as the state Education Department requested, would be missing the chance to gauge how much lost learning occurred throughout the state. The pandemic led to myriad learning formats, including all-remote, in-person and hybrid models. Some students had study pods or hired tutors; others lacked proper devices or reliable internet connections, putting them at a big disadvantage. And many students suffered anxiety or depression during the forced social isolation of Covid quarantines.
Many who have studied from home are still reluctant or unable to return to classrooms. And as a statement from state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa and Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. pointed out, students learning remotely are the ones most in need of assessment.
The best answer to this predicament is trying to test everyone. If remote learners won’t come to school, bring the tests to them electronically. Or, New York could move the tests from spring to fall, when most students will again have the option of being in a classroom. That’s what Pennsylvania and New Jersey have done. The U.S. Education Department suggested it back in February.
Ian Rosenblum, acting assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education, said in a news release that due to the pandemic, “there need to be different ways that states can administer state tests, like moving them to the fall so that precious in-person learning time this year can be spent on instruction.”
Numerous studies have shown academic backsliding among students in English language arts and in math, with the earlier grades most affected.
The reduction in math abilities seems most pronounced. McKinsey & Co. released a report in December finding that U.S. students likely would suffer up to nine months of learning loss in math by the end of this school year.
The McKinsey report also showed that the pandemic had widened racial and socioeconomic disparities. “While all students are suffering, those who came into the pandemic with the fewest academic opportunities are on track to exit with the greatest learning loss,” it said.
The disparities don’t end with race or poverty levels. Older students, English language learners and special education students are also especially vulnerable to greater-than-average learning loss.
As districts make curriculum plans, state assessments provide one data set, a snapshot of student skills and abilities. The more students who are tested, the more valuable the results will be.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.