The Editorial Board: State testing is useful, but don’t let remote students get left behind

The best answer to this predicament is trying to test everyone. If remote learners won’t come to school, bring the tests to them electronically. Or, New York could move the tests from spring to fall, when most students will again have the option of being in a classroom. That’s what Pennsylvania and New Jersey have done. The U.S. Education Department suggested it back in February.

Ian Rosenblum, acting assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education, said in a news release that due to the pandemic, “there need to be different ways that states can administer state tests, like moving them to the fall so that precious in-person learning time this year can be spent on instruction.”

Numerous studies have shown academic backsliding among students in English language arts and in math, with the earlier grades most affected.

The reduction in math abilities seems most pronounced. McKinsey & Co. released a report in December finding that U.S. students likely would suffer up to nine months of learning loss in math by the end of this school year.