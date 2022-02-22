The Editorial Board: State should move to discourage sneaky, premature marijuana sales

Despite the interpretation, the fact is these businesses are treading on thin ice, including those engaging in this slippery practice on federally recognized tribal territory. They feign shock when their stores are raided and their employees are placed in handcuffs.

An employee at the Green Vision Wellness in Amherst explained how the operation works: Customers buy stickers for a price between $10 and $300 and get a commensurate quantity of marijuana for “free.” The maneuver has been used for several years in states where recreational marijuana is legalized or decriminalized, but awaiting the establishment of legal retail sales. If New York didn’t see it coming, someone wasn’t minding the state’s own store.

The ultimate solution is to finish the work of enacting a law governing pot sales, but that work is proceeding at a snail’s pace. Stores are unlikely to open for business before 2023, according to Patrick Hines, who heads the cannabis and hemp practice area for the Hodgson Russ law firm in Buffalo.

Store operators use a flimsy legal interpretation that the law allows adults over 21 to “gift” less than 3 ounces of marijuana or 24 grams of concentrated cannabis to another adult. Hence, the word game ensues with customers looking for “stickers.”