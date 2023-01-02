The Editorial Board: State, Senecas should heed hard lessons in drafting a new compact

Take a deep breath and hold tight to your wallet: New York and the Seneca Nation of Indians are about to begin the contentious task of negotiating a new gaming agreement.

Contentious may be understating it. Someone should probably frisk members of the two parties anytime they get together. Such has been the angry and ugly relationship, especially over the second half of the 2002 compact that allowed the Senecas to build and operate gambling casinos in Buffalo, Salamanca and Niagara Falls.

The agreement expires at the end of 2023. No one need worry that they will fail to come up with a new one because, despite the harsh words and bad faith, it’s been a windfall for both sides. The questions will be if it will be fair to all concerned and if it will be readily enforceable, especially given that neither has been an honorable partner in this squabbling marriage of convenience.

The establishment of the casinos was based on Albany’s need – or, at least, its desire – for new revenues. State leaders also ruefully understood that New York was forfeiting hundreds of millions of dollars as eager gamblers crossed the Rainbow Bridge to play in the casinos that were thriving in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Given what was then the state’s constitutional prohibition against casinos, New York and the Senecas engaged in a kind of land-use legerdemain. The state transferred property within each municipality to the tribe, making it sovereign Seneca territory. Thus, the Seneca nation – or detached portions it – were established within the three municipalities, providing them a population of potential gamblers, evading the state constitution’s frown. In exchange, the Senecas agreed to give the state 25% of the revenues from the casinos’ slot machines – an average of around $100 million a year.

But, with big numbers and huge egos in the mix, what should have been straightforward was anything but. The first great argument ended in 2013 after four years of name-calling and legal wrangling by both sides. The dispute centered on the Senecas’ contention – entirely accurate – that the “racino” in Hamburg was a casino by another name and that it intruded on the zone that the compact granted the Senecas. In the end, the Senecas were allowed to keep $209 million of the $600 million in revenue sharing payments it had withheld.

The good feelings – if they ever really existed – soon evaporated. Without objections from either side, the compact was automatically extended at the end of 2016, but in an oversight by the state, the wording failed to reaffirm the need for continued revenue sharing by the Senecas. In 2017, the Senecas gave that silence its most unlikely interpretation and stopped making payments.

The parties went to binding arbitration, as required by the compact, and in January 2019, the three-member panel ruled in favor of the state. At that point, the Senecas should have paid the $100 million they owed. But they didn’t.

Instead, the matter ended up in the courts, where the Senecas repeatedly lost and still refused to pay. They finally seemed willing to cut their losses early this year when the nation agreed to pay what had by then ballooned to a debt of $568.4 million. But leaders quickly reneged. Finally fed up, the state forced the issue in March by moving to freeze the Senecas’ bank accounts, as allowed by law. With that, facing no alternative, the Senecas angrily paid up.

But if the blood was bad before, it was now poisonous. It’s possible, nine months later, that emotions have cooled, but there seems little reason to bet on that, given the anger and rhetoric that has marked disputes that raged under two New York governors and 10 Seneca presidents, some serving more than one term.

Western New Yorkers should hope that, even given the feverish level of distrust, both sides will publicly commit to coming to the table with clean hands. Think of it as a second marriage. Both partners, if they are honest, know where and why the breakdowns occurred. They know they could have done better – financially and ethically – by forgoing what was underhanded in favor of what was honorable.

They have plenty to discuss, including the changed gambling environment, with more casinos in the state than there were 20 years ago, and the federal requirement that Native American tribes come out as the primary beneficiaries of such agreements.

Maybe reasonableness is too much to expect in what amounts to an arranged marriage with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake. But it needs to be the goal and it’s possible to take account of the pitfalls and agree on a compact that is both fair and enforceable – one that should penalize dishonesty. If they can agree on that, both sides will have added incentive to play fair this time.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.