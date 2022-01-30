The Editorial Board: State’s Republican leaders need to speak out against Trump’s racist lie

More than 150 years after the Civil War and nearly 60 years after passage of the Civil Rights Act, race remains a trouble spot in our national life. Yet Trump, caring only about his own interests, is trying to throw the country back decades. Countering it requires men and women of good character to speak up in defense of the country. Republicans, especially, need to counter the damage Trump is inflicting. Trumpists won’t listen to anyone else.

Maybe they’re hoping no one will notice – or that New Yorkers and others will write it off as more vomitus from the ex-president they haven’t the guts to cross. That’s not good enough.

New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy should be outraged. If he is, he’s doing it quietly. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s North Country is also silent. Yet, as No. 3 Republican House leader, she has clout. Rep. Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island wants to be governor. He should care enough about New York’s reputation to speak up. Reps. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park and Tom Reed of Corning should be bold enough to tell this easy truth.

We know – even easy truths are hard for Republicans where Trump is concerned. But these people are supposed to be leaders. This is a moment to prove it.

• • •

