The Editorial Board: State’s Republican leaders need to speak out against Trump’s racist lie

Not only was it a lie – yet another lie – but one steeped in racism and potentially lethal. In that, of course, it’s only what anyone who has been paying attention has come to expect from Donald Trump. This time, he was slandering New York, and New Yorkers – in particular, its leading Republicans – need to call him on it.
So far, they aren’t.
Speaking to an audience in Arizona this month, Trump told this vile whopper:
“The left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies. If you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine, or if you’re white you don’t get therapeutics,” he said. “In fact, in New York State, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical help. Think of it. If you’re white you go right to the back of the line.”
It was a lie, sprung from racism, but one that some people in Arizona and even New York might believe. Worse, it was a racist lie that could cost some people their lives if they wrongly believe they could be denied treatment for Covid-19 because of their race.
More than 150 years after the Civil War and nearly 60 years after passage of the Civil Rights Act, race remains a trouble spot in our national life. Yet Trump, caring only about his own interests, is trying to throw the country back decades. Countering it requires men and women of good character to speak up in defense of the country. Republicans, especially, need to counter the damage Trump is inflicting. Trumpists won’t listen to anyone else.
Maybe they’re hoping no one will notice – or that New Yorkers and others will write it off as more vomitus from the ex-president they haven’t the guts to cross. That’s not good enough.
New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy should be outraged. If he is, he’s doing it quietly. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s North Country is also silent. Yet, as No. 3 Republican House leader, she has clout. Rep. Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island wants to be governor. He should care enough about New York’s reputation to speak up. Reps. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park and Tom Reed of Corning should be bold enough to tell this easy truth.
We know – even easy truths are hard for Republicans where Trump is concerned. But these people are supposed to be leaders. This is a moment to prove it.
• • •
