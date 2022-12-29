The Editorial Board: State’s plans for Niagara Falls are spot-on, inspiring hope for more

Over the past decade, Niagara Falls has benefited from smart, targeted attention from New York State. Essential enhancements of the state park experience have been executed, including removal of a section of the former Robert Moses Parkway and comprehensive infrastructure work on plazas, pathways and viewing areas. With every aspect of these projects, New York has demonstrated its clear understanding that if the natural wonder itself isn’t framed by an attractive and accessible context, visitors will take a quick look at the waterfall and leave, or – much worse – skip the American side altogether.

As the final components of this previously scheduled work nears completion, new state-led projects, announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will help make immediately adjacent areas of the city more attractive to visitors. We can only hope that this positive change spreads to help alleviate as much of the city’s long-standing urban blight as possible.

For now, we welcome these two innovative initiatives:

• A $12 million Heritage Gateways project focuses on the city blocks immediately to the east of the state park, adding an observation deck, performance spaces, interpretation of Niagara Falls Underground Railroad history and more.

• A $5 million reinvention of the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center – at the northern end of the state park – will explore Great Lakes wildlife and geology, building on the nearby Aquarium of Niagara Falls, which has, itself, undergone $10 million in capital improvements since 2018.

This is smart planning. Rather than the flash-in-the-pan notions proposed by developers at one time or another – underground sea world! waterpark! vague “entertainment” arena! – New York is starting at the main attraction, the great cataract, and expanding from there.

This is what building on success looks like. Despite the shortcomings of the surrounding urban center, visitation to Niagara Falls hit an all-time high – 9.5 million, according to New York State Office of Parks – in 2019, before pandemic and border closures kicked in. The Falls has what tourists want; it just needs to make it better.

While international visitation is not expected to return to pre-Covid numbers until 2023-24, continuing additions to the Falls’ experience can keep those visitors in the area longer when they come back, boosting revenues for surrounding hotels, restaurants and other attractions.

And these are the right additions. They aren’t generic; they are specific to the unique geography and fascinating history of Niagara Falls. We have nothing against wax museums and souvenir shops, but stereotypical tourist amenities are tangential here. Decades worth of surveys exploring how tourism works demonstrate that visitors want authentic, memorable experiences, of exactly the type Hochul just announced.

As the Falls improves, sadly, the deteriorating condition of the rest of the city comes into glaring focus. Directly to the east of these enhancements are 140 acres of shabby vacant structures and empty lots, property owned for more than two decades by the inappropriately named Niagara Falls Redevelopment Corp. Somehow, this crucially located property must undergo immediate development work or be taken away from RDR.

Aside from these acres, most of the remaining city has been suffering from poverty, lack of services and a crumbling infrastructure for as long as anyone remembers. Somehow, this city over the past several decades has managed to squander what should have been a sure thing: an internationally famous waterfall. That, in turn, has led to a cascade of other problems.

It will take much more than visitor-focused projects, as admirable as they are, to remedy this city’s systemic difficulties. Hochul knows this and, after explaining the new experiences, said, “We have work to do on the human side as well.”

Her acknowledgement is welcome. And so are the projects.

