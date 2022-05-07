The Editorial Board: State’s plan makes a necessary priority of reviving Buffalo's neglected East Side

It’s tempting to see it as the Big Bang of East Side revival. Flush with cash, the state has announced carefully evaluated investments adding up to $164 million, a figure that doesn’t include expected funding for the Central Terminal.

That flood of money surely counts as a turning point for the city’s East Side, but it didn’t come out of the blue. The East Side has been rumbling for several years with other investments from both the public and private sectors.

Nevertheless, this is big. And while there is reason for confidence in the value of the projects, the crucial need is for this money to trigger the kind of private investment that Canalside and the Buffalo Billion have leveraged. Public money sets the table; private investment provides the meal.

The tableware is impressive: $37 million for the Broadway Market; $76 million for the Northland Corridor industrial park and Northland Workforce Training Center; $30 million for the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor; $15 million for East Side commercial districts; $6 million for Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

And that doesn’t count a $1 billion capital program to transform the Kensington Expressway or what figures to be a significant state investment in the Central Terminal. That announcement is expected later this month.

For all of that, Buffalo and, in particular, its East Siders can thank Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalonian who understands the need for all of the city to benefit from its long-awaited economic recovery. As Monica Pellegrino Faix, executive director of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp., put it: “I think the most significant thing ... is righting the wrongs on the East Side of Buffalo, because it’s a 50-plus year legacy of economic disinvestment, redlining and racial inequity,” she said.

The work of restoring the East Side began in earnest under Hochul’s predecessor, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo who, to that point, had a greater positive influence on Western New York than any governor since DeWitt Clinton, the dreamer who conjured the Erie Canal.

In particular, Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion II economic development program devoted $155 million to the East Side. Of that, $90 million benefited the Northland Corridor, which converted vacant buildings into workforce training centers in advanced manufacturing through the creation of the Northland Workforce Training Center and the addition of Buffalo Manufacturing Works. The remaining $65 million, which is still at work, is helping to redevelop historic properties, create walkable areas and assist new businesses and entrepreneurs, among other strategies.

That was an impressive start, but the new state program counts as an all-in bet that Buffalo’s revival isn’t finished. These investments target projects that will make the East Side more attractive for residents, visitors and businesses. That will attract private developers, whose interest should help to create a virtuous cycle of improvement.

Private sector money has already been bolstering the East Side, providing affordable housing, new manufacturers, offices, banks and more. If it works as hoped, the state’s new investments will kick open the door to an East Side that, in another 10 or 20 years, will look far different from the one that, for years, was given little thought and less hope.

• • •

