The Editorial Board: State’s approach on testing hurts students needing help as well as those who are succeeding

New York State education officials should rethink their push to cancel six Regents exams scheduled for June. Every student deserves a chance to shine, especially during a pandemic.
The state is pressing ahead with four Regents exams that are required by the U.S. Education Department, if the state is not granted a waiver to cancel the tests.
But it wants to cancel exams in Algebra II, Geometry, Physical Setting/Chemistry, Physical Setting/Physics, Global History & Geography and United States History & Government. Exams that would still be held are Algebra I, English Language Arts, Living Environment and Physical Setting/Earth Science.
This makes no sense. The resistance to testing hurts struggling students who won’t be identified, and it hurts students who have prospered but who may be denied the benefits of completing a Regents exam.
The 2020 assessments were canceled last spring by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Chalk it up to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since last March, schools have struggled with remote or hybrid teaching, challenging administration, teachers, students and parents.
Those early days of the pandemic exacted a high educational cost, one acknowledged by state education officials who cite an uneven learning experience. But that is one of the primary reasons that testing is needed. Who needs help? How do you know without making a controlled assessment? The need is especially great in Buffalo Public Schools, whose students have only recently begun to return to the classroom.
What about those students who persevered despite the obstacles? Haven’t they earned the right to showcase their hard work and possibly get ahead in the college application process?
Teachers unions are right about barriers to learning during the pandemic, but they are ignoring valuable information to be gleaned from such assessments.
New York State education officials asked the federal Department of Education for a waiver on state assessments, and the Regents exams. Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a letter seeking the waiver that the tests could not be “safely, equitably and fairly administered to all students across the state” due to how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected instruction and students’ well-being.
The federal Education Department made the right decision in not granting across the board waivers for grades three through eight. The assessments are required under the Every Student Succeeds Act. However, there is room for flexibility. Spring assessments could be given in the fall and they could be shorter or given remotely. Moreover, results also would not be held against the school or district.
Dia Bryant, interim executive director of Education Trust, observed that, while the group shares the state’s concerns that assessments be delivered in “a safe and equitable manner” and that the accommodations federal officials offered can accomplish that goal, the state’s approach “misses the mark” for students who have worked hard in their coursework to earn a diploma and who truly demonstrate they are prepared for postsecondary education.
Given the accommodations already offered, testing remains appropriate. Students and teachers need to be measured on what has been taught, even in a pandemic. The Regents exams offer students a chance to get noticed for academic excellence.
• • •
