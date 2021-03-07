The Editorial Board: State’s approach on testing hurts students needing help as well as those who are succeeding

What about those students who persevered despite the obstacles? Haven’t they earned the right to showcase their hard work and possibly get ahead in the college application process?

Teachers unions are right about barriers to learning during the pandemic, but they are ignoring valuable information to be gleaned from such assessments.

New York State education officials asked the federal Department of Education for a waiver on state assessments, and the Regents exams. Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a letter seeking the waiver that the tests could not be “safely, equitably and fairly administered to all students across the state” due to how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected instruction and students’ well-being.

The federal Education Department made the right decision in not granting across the board waivers for grades three through eight. The assessments are required under the Every Student Succeeds Act. However, there is room for flexibility. Spring assessments could be given in the fall and they could be shorter or given remotely. Moreover, results also would not be held against the school or district.