If it wasn’t clear before, it is now. New York State’s rollout of legalized cannabis isn’t working. The lack of a clear, easily navigable distribution system is hurting the people legalization was specifically targeted to help.

A dozen Western New York would-be cannabis vendors, who fit the requirement of being hurt by past marijuana-related legal issues, have made their way through an onerous licensing process but, as of yet, they have not been able to open retail locations.

Western New York licensing did not begin until April, and licensees are having such difficulty finding locations that it might still be months before any of these vendors are able to open a shop.

In the meantime, local farmers have unsold product – as much as $300,000 worth of it in some cases – that has been sitting in warehouses since the fall harvest, as they wait for the retail market to open up. These farmers face the risks of spoiled goods or the costs of paying for processing that will ensure a longer shelf life.

Statewide, 300,000 pounds (136,000 kilograms) of cannabis has been grown by farmers in the state, with only a dozen legal retailers (none in Western New York) ready to sell it.

Some relief is offered, though it’s far from a comprehensive solution. The New York State Legislature approved a bill this week allowing licensed marijuana growers in New York to sell their cannabis and cannabis products to adult-use retailers on tribal lands.

The Cannabis Crop Rescue Act would allow adult-use cultivator and processor licensees to sell “tested, packaged and sealed cannabis products and cannabis to a cannabis dispensing facility licensed by a tribal nation for retail sale.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul should sign it.

There is another way licensed marijuana cultivators and retailers can get to consumers as they wait for stores to open. They will be able to join forces to sell their products at legal cannabis farmers markets this summer, according to the Office of Cannabis Management.

As Thomas Szulist, a licensed grower and owner of Singer Farm Naturals in Appleton puts it, these strategies are “... just Band-Aids that they’re putting on the real issue, which is that they didn’t get the distribution set up.”

To be fair, it didn’t help that legal challenges from out-of-state vendors held up the entire process. And the flagrant proliferation of illegal shops – though predictable – is another difficult obstacle.

New York State is going after the shops and trying to help the farmers and legal retailers as best it can.

We can only hope this fledgling industry can survive and begin to provide its intended benefits.

