The Editorial Board: State needs tougher laws to keep officials from attempting secret court settlements

Confidentiality or nondisclosure agreements need to be reined in across the board. That they are commonly used in the private sector – where they have too often been used to silence victims of sexual harassment – is no excuse.

Taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent. In Orchard Park, the Town Board in 2019 agreed to a severance package for its police chief, Mark Pacholec. The town tried to keep the agreement a secret until reporters found out. The town then deceitfully underreported the settlement amount by $100,000, but The News obtained a copy of the agreement with the true details.

New York’s Freedom of Information Law has a major weakness in that the only consequence to violating it is public exposure and the possibility of having to pay the legal costs of anyone who had to go to court to pry the information loose.

When Gov. Kathy Hochul took office, she said she was promoting transparency and directing all state agencies to respond promptly to FOI requests. As we have noted before, Hochul should push for a constitutional amendment that makes open meetings and freedom of information sacrosanct.