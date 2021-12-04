The Editorial Board: State needs tougher laws to keep officials from attempting secret court settlements

When government officials make a spending plan, they are compelled to account for every dollar.
The same principle should apply to legal settlements. When a public entity agrees to settle a lawsuit by making a payment, taxpayers have a right to know the details of what their dollars are paying for.
Two legal disputes in Western New York recently ended in million-dollar settlements. Both were kept under wraps until The Buffalo News filed Freedom of Information requests to pry loose the details. The information is now public but it shouldn’t require so much wrangling to make it so.
Erie County agreed to a payout of $1.1 million to Nicholas Belsito, the former University at Buffalo student who was illegally beaten and jailed by a sheriff’s deputy outside a Bills game in 2017.
Belsito had sued Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl, his partner James W. Flowers and Sheriff Timothy B. Howard. Achtyl resigned in 2019 after a jury convicted him of reckless assault, official misconduct and falsifying business records.
An insurance company – AXA XL Insurance – has provided $1 million of the settlement amount, with the county paying the rest. Taxpayer dollars also pay for the insurance coverage.
The Amherst Central Schools also reached a confidential agreement with a Tennessee woman who alleged that a former assistant principal sexually abused her in the 1980s. The woman was paid $1 million to settle the case. The district tried to keep the settlement and amount a secret, but, again, The News filed a Freedom of Information Law request with the school district, which responded this past week with the amount.
Lawmakers in various states have pushed legislation to make such settlements public. Among them is New Jersey, whose General Assembly in 2017 passed a measure that would prevent state and local governments from entering into confidential settlements with whistleblowers. The bill has yet to become law.
Missouri’s former attorney general, Josh Hawley, began publishing monthly reports in 2017 of settlements paid by the state. Hawley is now a U.S. senator but the attorney general’s office still issues the reports.
Publishing comparable data in New York would throw more sunshine on legal settlements and their costs.
The office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli maintains a robust collection of data on his Open Book New York Site. The page publishes details on state contracts, payments to vendors, spending by state agencies and public authorities, as well as by localities.
Were New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, to compile a public record of government settlements similar to Missouri’s, she would be doing a valuable public service. James is a Democrat in a Democratic-controlled state and is also a candidate for governor. Bringing settlements into the light of public scrutiny could stir up a hornet’s nest that she would rather avoid, but it would be a meaningful assertion of political independence. And attorney general is the office she holds now.
Confidentiality or nondisclosure agreements need to be reined in across the board. That they are commonly used in the private sector – where they have too often been used to silence victims of sexual harassment – is no excuse.
Taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent. In Orchard Park, the Town Board in 2019 agreed to a severance package for its police chief, Mark Pacholec. The town tried to keep the agreement a secret until reporters found out. The town then deceitfully underreported the settlement amount by $100,000, but The News obtained a copy of the agreement with the true details.
New York’s Freedom of Information Law has a major weakness in that the only consequence to violating it is public exposure and the possibility of having to pay the legal costs of anyone who had to go to court to pry the information loose.
When Gov. Kathy Hochul took office, she said she was promoting transparency and directing all state agencies to respond promptly to FOI requests. As we have noted before, Hochul should push for a constitutional amendment that makes open meetings and freedom of information sacrosanct.
The disclosure of financial settlements can include embarrassing details. However, secrecy begets suspicion. The public’s right to know must come first.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.