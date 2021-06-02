The Editorial Board: State law gives counties the chance to expand eligibility for young sportsmen

New York was the last outlier state that did not permit children at this age to hunt big game with a firearm. All hunters must be licensed, which involves completing a safety course and passing a final exam.

The new legislation’s incremental effect on hunting, along with its sunset provision and its exclusion of downstate counties, made it palatable enough for the Democratic-controlled Legislature to pass, giving a boost to the upstate men and women who participate in outdoor sports.

Genesee and Livingston counties have already opted in, and Niagara and Wyoming have scheduled public hearings. Things will get more contentious when the law comes up for debate in Erie County, with its mix of urban, suburban and rural towns. However, the law only applies to areas where licensed hunters already pursue their sport. No one will be looking to shoot deer in Delaware or Cazenovia parks.

Animal-rights advocates will likely oppose any law that expands hunting. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 5% of Americans consider themselves vegetarian. That leaves a lot of meat eaters who consume the products of more than 9 billion commercially slaughtered animals each year in the country, a figure that dwarfs the number killed by hunters.