The Editorial Board: State law gives counties the chance to expand eligibility for young sportsmen

Hunting is a highly regulated sport, and with good reason: The hunters use real bullets.
The new state law that lets 12- and 13-year-olds hunt big game with firearms and crossbow under adult supervision is unlikely to bring chaos to the sport or cause carnage in the woods. There are numerous conditions attached that make the change worth a try.
Under the law included in the new state budget:
• Any county that wants to allow 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt with a shotgun, rifle, muzzleloader or crossbow during deer season will have to opt in by passing local legislation.
• New York City, Long Island and Westchester County are excluded.
• Youngsters must be supervised and kept under physical control by experienced adult hunters.
• Both youth hunters and their adult companions must remain at ground level while hunting deer, and must wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing.
• The law will automatically terminate after 2023 unless the state Legislature renews it.
With all due respect to animal rights activists who oppose the new law, hunting is already legal in New York State and extending parts of it to youngsters who already are allowed to use firearms to shoot small game and hunt deer with compound bows is not a monumental change.
New York was the last outlier state that did not permit children at this age to hunt big game with a firearm. All hunters must be licensed, which involves completing a safety course and passing a final exam.
The new legislation’s incremental effect on hunting, along with its sunset provision and its exclusion of downstate counties, made it palatable enough for the Democratic-controlled Legislature to pass, giving a boost to the upstate men and women who participate in outdoor sports.
Genesee and Livingston counties have already opted in, and Niagara and Wyoming have scheduled public hearings. Things will get more contentious when the law comes up for debate in Erie County, with its mix of urban, suburban and rural towns. However, the law only applies to areas where licensed hunters already pursue their sport. No one will be looking to shoot deer in Delaware or Cazenovia parks.
Animal-rights advocates will likely oppose any law that expands hunting. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 5% of Americans consider themselves vegetarian. That leaves a lot of meat eaters who consume the products of more than 9 billion commercially slaughtered animals each year in the country, a figure that dwarfs the number killed by hunters.
The state’s pilot program will give more young hunters the chance to learn their sport under safe supervision.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.