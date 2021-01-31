The Editorial Board: State law diminishes the act of killing some while driving under the influence

Something is terribly wrong with a system that sets a maximum of seven years in prison for a drunk driver who kills someone.

Stephen J. Wruck, 33, of Niagara Falls, was sentenced last week to the most he could serve for his guilty plea to second-degree vehicular manslaughter – 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison.

The paltry sentence upset the judge. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told Wruck, “If the law allowed me to, I would increase your sentence 10 times.”

Indeed, an exponentially longer sentence should be standard in such cases. No one should believe that they can get away with no more than a few years behind bars for reckless conduct that is known to cause death. It is never an accident when someone knowingly gets behind the wheel and commits homicide after having had too much to drink. State laws should be toughened to reflect as much.

Joy Pazamickas, 69, was headed to her daughter’s house to drop off some stuffing for the family’s 2019 Thanksgiving meal. Wruck ran a stop sign and collided with her car. Police measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.16%, twice the legal threshold for intoxication.