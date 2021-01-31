The Editorial Board: State law diminishes the act of killing some while driving under the influence

Something is terribly wrong with a system that sets a maximum of seven years in prison for a drunk driver who kills someone.
Stephen J. Wruck, 33, of Niagara Falls, was sentenced last week to the most he could serve for his guilty plea to second-degree vehicular manslaughter – 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison.
The paltry sentence upset the judge. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told Wruck, “If the law allowed me to, I would increase your sentence 10 times.”
Indeed, an exponentially longer sentence should be standard in such cases. No one should believe that they can get away with no more than a few years behind bars for reckless conduct that is known to cause death. It is never an accident when someone knowingly gets behind the wheel and commits homicide after having had too much to drink. State laws should be toughened to reflect as much.
Joy Pazamickas, 69, was headed to her daughter’s house to drop off some stuffing for the family’s 2019 Thanksgiving meal. Wruck ran a stop sign and collided with her car. Police measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.16%, twice the legal threshold for intoxication.
The egregiousness of Wruck’s conduct was amplified by his actions in the aftermath of the crash. The police report noted that Wruck ran from the scene of the crash at 24th Street and Michigan Avenue in Niagara Falls. He called 911 to falsely report his sport utility vehicle had been stolen. The victim’s daughter, Holly Sootheran, in a letter to the court that the judge read aloud, said, “A neighbor’s security system caught the whole thing.” She continued describing the video, which included “the animal running past her when he called to say his car was stolen.” That’s worth an extra five years on its own.
Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley said Wruck had no prior offenses. Wruck admitted he was a substance abuser. To that point, the judge noted that while Wruck was free after his arrest as a result of state bail reform laws, he failed at least two drug tests. Wruck has remained in the Niagara County Jail since he pleaded guilty on Nov. 24.
Pazamickas, a beloved retired elementary school teacher whose funeral drew about 400 mourners, will be remembered for all that she gave to others. Her grieving family and friends have every right to be outraged, as is the judge in the case, at the paltry sentencing guidelines that prevent a stiffer penalty.
State legislators should strengthen the law so that no other drunk drivers get away with a sentence that devalues the lives of the people they kill.
