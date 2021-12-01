The Editorial Board: State grants could seed new investment in parts of Buffalo, North Tonawanda

With the recent announcement of $10 million grants to downtown North Tonawanda and parts of Buffalo, these neighborhoods have an opportunity to seed improvements that could prove transformational.
In Buffalo, this infusion from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative will benefit the Broadway Market, the Central Terminal and small businesses in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. It’s a wise targeting of thsese funds. Buffalo’s East Side was the subject of much debate during the recent mayoral campaign over whether enough was being done to help an impoverished section of the city. This will help.
More than 91 applicants sought grants this year, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin said in announcing Buffalo and North Tonawanda as winners. The initiative will provide resources to “transform downtowns statewide into vibrant neighborhoods,” Benjamin said. Used wisely, the money will at least jump start that transformation.
At the Broadway Market, the grant is expected to pay for new entrances; improve its parking ramp, which will include electric vehicle charging stations; and provide new interior lighting, improved signage and new kitchen equipment.
At the Central Terminal, the grant will allow the development of greenspace and a public gathering space for events and activities. That meshes nicely with the terminal’s master plan, released earlier this year. The plan also calls for infrastructure and streetscape improvements and “distinct” connectivity between the terminal and Broadway Market.
Streetscape infrastructure improvements are also planned for the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, where a small business development fund and a commercial facade improvement association will be created.
In North Tonawanda, meanwhile, a creative plan will emphasize the city as a gateway to the Erie Canal by funding a mixed-use district centered on the confluence of the canal and the Niagara River. That plays on a unique characteristic of the city.
These are the kinds of plans that can made a difference in an underperforming business district. Infrastructure improvements – think Ohio Street in Buffalo – can instigate a virtuous circle of private investment. If that happens in any of these places, the region will benefit.
