The Editorial Board: State grants could seed new investment in parts of Buffalo, North Tonawanda

With the recent announcement of $10 million grants to downtown North Tonawanda and parts of Buffalo, these neighborhoods have an opportunity to seed improvements that could prove transformational.

In Buffalo, this infusion from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative will benefit the Broadway Market, the Central Terminal and small businesses in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. It’s a wise targeting of thsese funds. Buffalo’s East Side was the subject of much debate during the recent mayoral campaign over whether enough was being done to help an impoverished section of the city. This will help.

More than 91 applicants sought grants this year, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin said in announcing Buffalo and North Tonawanda as winners. The initiative will provide resources to “transform downtowns statewide into vibrant neighborhoods,” Benjamin said. Used wisely, the money will at least jump start that transformation.

At the Broadway Market, the grant is expected to pay for new entrances; improve its parking ramp, which will include electric vehicle charging stations; and provide new interior lighting, improved signage and new kitchen equipment.