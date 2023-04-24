It’s really happening. And it’s only the beginning.

A $61 million effort that will bring basic functionality back to Central Terminal has a design team assigned, with construction to begin next year.

Buffalo’s 1929 Art Deco train station, a magnificent icon of the Golden Age of train travel, is on its way back to life. Many thought this day would never come, but thanks to funding from Gov. Kathy Hochul, the City of Buffalo and local philanthropies, within four years the massive structure should be ready for final redevelopment. There is already interest.

Detroit’s Quinn Evans Architects will oversee work that includes structural repairs, environmental remediation and interior and exterior improvements. Among the highlights: repair of the Guastavino tile ceiling in the concourse, which is possibly the largest space ever produced by the New York City masonry company, known for its beautiful vaulted interiors.

When these initial repairs are done, the terminal could be available for public events on a limited basis. In the meantime, a call for developers has already been issued and it’s expected that private partners will be selected next fall. The Central Terminal Restoration Corp. will remain owner of the property and offer a long-term lease or joint partnership.

That this stage has been reached after decades of faltering hope is due in large part to the perseverance of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp., which took the train station over in 1997, almost 20 years after the last passenger train left it in 1979. Largely made up of volunteers, these dedicated workers never gave up.

It also must be stated that the Terminal’s 2021 master plan, developed over 12 months with comprehensive community input, has made it an eminently viable funding and development opportunity.

A group of potential developers, many from out of town, toured the station last September, and there was considerable enthusiasm expressed on all sides – though many indicated they might be interested in just one segment of its 523,000-square-footage. The final tab for full restoration would cost $276.5 million to 296.5 million, but state and federal historic tax credits will ease some of that burden.

Those who think the terminal is an island unto itself on Buffalo’s East Side, with little spin-off development in neighboring communities to be hoped for, should take a better look at the master plan, which envisions close connections to the surrounding Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. Plans call for the grounds to be readied for sports, picnics, small activities and large community events. The Central Terminal is seen as a major component to spur new housing, workforce opportunities, and business development in Broadway Fillmore.

Anyone who has attended events that have taken place in spite of the structure’s current limited functionality knows the possibilities the terminal offers for neighborhood gatherings of all types – especially with bathrooms, kitchen facilities and other basic amenities this funding makes possible.

As Monica Pellegrino Faix, executive director of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp., says, “The Central Terminal’s future is happening now.”

• • •

