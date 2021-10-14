The Editorial Board: State, federal governments are wisely looking for ways to stem gun violence

An Assembly hearing on Thursday about gun safety in New York offers a reminder that plenty of room exists to improve the state’s performance in ways that have broad appeal.

The hearing was specifically described as seeking input on legislation to further address the illegal import, possession and use of firearms in New York. For some, of course, there should be no such thing as illegal possession of firearms and, therefore, no such thing as illegal importation of them. But given the broad support that polls show for laws governing firearms, those people are likely – and fortunately – in a minority. Still, even they can be drawn into other efforts to improve safety and reduce gun violence.

It’s an important issue this year, with gun violence rising and on a path to be the worst year in decades. The increase has coincided with a spike in gun-buying during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s hardly surprising that more guns in more hands will produce more gun violence, but that cat is out of the bag. It’s particularly necessary now to look at how to reduce gunplay in both the short and long terms.