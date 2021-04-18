The Editorial Board: State, federal delegations should join Schumer in bid for Samsung chip plant

As Samsung Electronics Co. studies potential locations for a $17 billion chip-making factory, a large expanse of land in Genesee County is in the running. Sites in Arizona or Texas might be more conventional choices for the South Korean electronics giant, but our advice to Samsung is: Don’t overlook the advantages of Western New York. You’ll like what you see.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer in January conducted a 20-minute phone call with Samsung officials, urging them to build their fabrication plant in Western New York. The site under consideration is the 1,250-acre Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP, located in the Town of Alabama.
The stakes are high: The fabrication plan, or “fab,” would have up to 1,900 workers. Samsung could have it open as soon as October 2022.
Media reports say the company is also considering two sites near Austin, Texas, and two near Phoenix, Ariz. Samsung is reportedly seeking $1 billion in subsidies. Genesee County’s offerings are competitive with the others in promised tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades, but overall our region’s bid is more of a long shot.
Samsung already has chip-making facilities in Austin and, according to the Wall Street Journal, the company last year bought more land near its existing facilities. It’s possible the company is just be using bids from Genesee County and Phoenix to drive up the price of incentives from Texas, but Samsung executives should closely consider the advantages of our plot of land, about four miles north of the Pembroke exit on the New York State Thruway.
The Town of Alabama is situated between Buffalo and Rochester and the STAMP site has access to low-cost hydropower.
Chip-making is not foreign to upstate New York. Albany, another city that thrived on manufacturing during the 1800s, has enjoyed success in luring chip-makers and other technology companies. Between just 2004 and 2008, an estimated 4,000 jobs in high-tech industries were created in the Capital Region.
The SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering in Albany, with support from Empire State Development, played an important role in Albany’s development of a nanotechnology hub.
We have plenty of brainpower available from the University at Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester and numerous other schools. And Western New York is known for the strong work ethic among its residents.
Having the Senate majority leader’s clout behind the push to land a Samsung plant is significant. We urge other lawmakers to join the chorus in convincing the electronics company to make its own sweet home in Alabama.
