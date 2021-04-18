The Editorial Board: State, federal delegations should join Schumer in bid for Samsung chip plant

As Samsung Electronics Co. studies potential locations for a $17 billion chip-making factory, a large expanse of land in Genesee County is in the running. Sites in Arizona or Texas might be more conventional choices for the South Korean electronics giant, but our advice to Samsung is: Don’t overlook the advantages of Western New York. You’ll like what you see.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer in January conducted a 20-minute phone call with Samsung officials, urging them to build their fabrication plant in Western New York. The site under consideration is the 1,250-acre Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP, located in the Town of Alabama.

The stakes are high: The fabrication plan, or “fab,” would have up to 1,900 workers. Samsung could have it open as soon as October 2022.

Media reports say the company is also considering two sites near Austin, Texas, and two near Phoenix, Ariz. Samsung is reportedly seeking $1 billion in subsidies. Genesee County’s offerings are competitive with the others in promised tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades, but overall our region’s bid is more of a long shot.