The Editorial Board: State and local governments must do more to help schools cope with Covid

It’s a system that has worked well in Massachusetts, yet New York State has been ambivalent and Erie County opposed, forcing too many students into the weeds of remote learning. The county may soon authorize a pilot program on test to stay, but it hasn’t done so yet. It’s a critical way for the county to support both public health and public education. Albany should also be looking to encourage test to stay across the state.

New York and its counties also need to identify the “off ramp” that will allow public institutions – especially schools – to know when a more normal approach to life can begin. Setting a target could go a long way toward easing the tensions that the unknown inevitably triggers.

For example, what are the metrics for dispensing with masks? The coverings remain necessary today, especially as community cases rise dangerously and hospitals once again bulge with Covid patients. But they are stressors for everyone, including parents, some of whom, it is fair to say, go out of their way to make life miserable for educators who are doing their best under trying conditions.