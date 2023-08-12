No surprises here. The report commissioned by New York State to assess its response to Buffalo’s December blizzard finds very little that does not – to some degree – parallel the report the city commissioned to do a similar job.

Erie County’s blizzard response has undergone internal analysis. Though – for obscure reasons – that report has not yet been released, it doubtless will be and is likely to tell a similar tale to the city and state assessments.

While it’s clear Buffalo fell short, so did New York, and for these shared reasons: lack of clear communications and lack of effective coordination, especially with road closures and cross-agency facilitation.

There were additional city-specific problems highlighted in Buffalo’s New York University report, which was released in June, but just as public communication – or the lack thereof – was a key priority for NYU, communication was “Theme One” in the state’s Blizzard of 2022 After-Action Review, prepared by Guidehouse Inc.

The urgency of getting the message out is key here. Quite simply, many Western New Yorkers did not take in the news that a deadly weather event – which could kill anyone who went outside into it – was imminent. Some discounted what they did hear; it was the holiday season, which led people to prioritize family and social plans over storm preparation.

And the message itself was not as strong and clear as it could have been.

The Guidehouse report concludes that warnings about the dangers of the blizzard were not uniformly present in messaging and that word choice was a key factor, observing that “Once local weather reports started to use the word ‘blizzard,’ some participants started to elevate their concern. This was the context they needed to start preparing for a much worse event.”

Like NYU, Guidehouse concludes that universal text alerts that all would receive on their phones would be more effective than relying on local media and various social media channels, but Guidehouse recommends NY-Alert, the state system, while NYU and Mayor Byron Brown urge more sign-ups to BUFFALERT, the city’s system. Neither has a high subscriber base, locally, with BUFFALERT at less than 17%.

It will be essential to pick one system for storm alert purposes and campaign heavily for subscribers to that choice. It probably doesn’t matter which; the decision should be made jointly, with all government entities agreeing, and then implemented jointly.

Mixed messages also led to potentially deadly delays in road closures. The state report’s advice is clear and – in retrospect – seems obvious: “... all emergency response partners should ... share insights on road closure and opening decision-making processes with their partners.”

That didn’t happen in December; announcements to close the Thruway came from the state, while county and city driving bans were issued separately, and too late to affect many who had already left for work.

Yes, these critiques are so easy after the fact. But 47 people died and anything that helps prevent future storm-related fatalities is worth exploring – which is one reason both New York and Buffalo commissioned reports that were predestined to contain strong criticism of state and local government responses, but that would also provide guidelines for improvement.

Of all the problems pinpointed in the Guidehouse report – and there were others – the dual charge of better communication and collaboration efforts seems to have the most obvious urgency. And it’s fixable. Create a strong, clear message and blast it out. Make sure everyone’s on the same page with road closures and err on the side of caution.

When lives are at stake, we must do better.