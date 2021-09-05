The Editorial Board: Start of academic year brings optimism that we can keep students safe, in school

Young children typically have a low risk of serious illness from the virus. The danger is they can bring it home and pass it along to members of their family or community.

In the Los Angeles public school district, 6,500 students were sent home during the first week of school, due to strict Covid quarantine rules. That shows that the Delta variant is still very much with us.

As Cornell pointed out in a recent meeting with The News’ editorial board, parents largely supported the safety measures in place last year that allowed in-person learning. Heading into fall, the rules are mostly the same, even though three times as many Western New Yorkers are infected with the virus as there were one year ago.

Parents looking to earn their culture war merit badges should refrain from drawing teachers into the battle. Social and mainstream media have been filled with accounts this year of unruly airline passengers being hostile and aggressive toward flight attendants, often over mask rules. Teachers have enough to worry about this year without having to bear the brunt of performative acts of civil disobedience. Masks may be an inconvenience, but they’re nothing more than that. Expect them to be needed for the whole school year, but hope they aren’t. Hint: More vaccinations will help.