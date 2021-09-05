The Editorial Board: Start of academic year brings optimism that we can keep students safe, in school

Clues that schools are reopening include yellow buses on the streets, bare shelves at school supply stores and, in 2021, adults and children carrying protest signs.
Families who enlist in the Covid-19 culture wars are lining up to protest – or demand – mask and vaccine mandates in their children’s schools.
School superintendents throughout Western New York for the most part steer clear of those skirmishes, wisely focusing instead on a unifying message: They want children physically in school for a full 180-day academic year. Thanks to the wide availability of Covid-19 vaccines – the best weapon against current and future variants of coronavirus – that vision is achievable.
Everything about the past two academic years must carry an asterisk, with generous allowances for the effects of the pandemic. Schools – whether of the public, private or charter variety – did their best under extraordinary circumstances.
Remote learning left many children behind; some never logged on or participated at all. Many paid a price in terms of mental health while being unable to socialize with classmates. Others missed the free or reduced-price meals that schools provide.
And don’t forget parents, who had to juggle job obligations with trying to oversee their children’s online schooling.
Getting students back in the classroom allows schools to perform evaluations and “meet the students where they are,” in the words of Hamburg Central Schools Superintendent Michael Cornell, who is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.
Thanks to the Delta variant, district officials know that once students return to school, it’s just as important to keep them there. That’s where masking, physical distancing and vaccinations come in.
Park School fired its athletic director, Marcus Hutchins, for refusing to be vaccinated. The Snyder private school, with a non-union faculty, has more leeway to impose such a mandate than most of the public districts. Hutchins, of course, has the right to refuse a shot; the school has the right to assign consequences.
While teachers are not required to be inoculated in most districts, they owe it to their students to reveal whether or not they are vaccinated. That’s not to single them out for criticism, but it’s a simple matter of transparency and respect for students and their families.
Requiring teachers to tell their vaccination status might violate HIPAA laws, but they are free to volunteer the information. They should do that and schools should provide a place for them to report the information and for parents to find it.
Both Erie County and New York State require face masks for students, teachers, staff and visitors, with limited exceptions. While some families protest the mask requirements as detrimental to their children’s education, the greater risk comes from a potential rise in infection cases that could prevent in-person instruction, or threaten their health.
Young children typically have a low risk of serious illness from the virus. The danger is they can bring it home and pass it along to members of their family or community.
In the Los Angeles public school district, 6,500 students were sent home during the first week of school, due to strict Covid quarantine rules. That shows that the Delta variant is still very much with us.
As Cornell pointed out in a recent meeting with The News’ editorial board, parents largely supported the safety measures in place last year that allowed in-person learning. Heading into fall, the rules are mostly the same, even though three times as many Western New Yorkers are infected with the virus as there were one year ago.
Parents looking to earn their culture war merit badges should refrain from drawing teachers into the battle. Social and mainstream media have been filled with accounts this year of unruly airline passengers being hostile and aggressive toward flight attendants, often over mask rules. Teachers have enough to worry about this year without having to bear the brunt of performative acts of civil disobedience. Masks may be an inconvenience, but they’re nothing more than that. Expect them to be needed for the whole school year, but hope they aren’t. Hint: More vaccinations will help.
Politicizing the pandemic, along with the spread of misinformation about the vaccines, has kept America from reaching herd immunity. It’s important now to start the school year with a clean slate and have everyone with a stake in education celebrate the fact that children are where they need to be, learning together inside their schools.
