The Editorial Board: Standing firm on health care mandate, governor puts public health above politics

ECMC said on Monday that about 7% of its workforce was placed on unpaid leave, including about 5% of its hospital employees.

Kaleida Health, which was not offering unpaid leave as an alternative to termination, said that 97% of its “patient facing” workers, and 94% of its employees overall, had been vaccinated as of Sunday evening.

Hochul has been clear-eyed about the threat of disruption that the mandate may cause. She announced she was prepared to declare a state of emergency to allow the state, among other things, to change eligibility rules for health care professionals to practice here and to deploy members of the National Guard who are medically trained.

Hurricane Ida and the damage it caused in the eastern part of the state posed the first big challenge for Hochul, who took office in August. The mandate for health care workers will likely be a defining episode in her early time as governor. We think her unwavering stance will cause some short-term pain but ultimately will serve the greater good of making New York safer and healthier.

