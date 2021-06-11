The Editorial Board: Stalled Catholic Charities Appeal needs community’s generosity in final weeks

Catholic Charities is 80% toward its $10 million goal and pushing for the rest before the 2021 Appeal closes on June 30. It needs the entire community to help push it over the top.

The outlook had appeared brighter for a time, as the Appeal had been trending ahead of last year. That is, until recently when donations reached $8.4 million, the same as last year’s close. There is still time for supporters to help make a difference.

“Hope Day” helped. The 24-hour match challenge brought in $260,016 on May 14. Matching funds of $57,212 added to those donations, bringing HOPE Day’s total to $317,228.

Rick Cronin, who is leading Appeal 2021, described Hope Day as meant “to inspire first-time donors and those who already gave to go above and beyond to help those most in need, in addition to rallying Catholic Charities’ supporters.” But more is needed and there is still time to give.

The drive serves a need. It helps to fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York.

Last year, Catholic Charities’ programs and services helped more than 149,000 individuals of all faiths, ages and ethnicities. This year, even as the pandemic recedes and the economy begins to recover, the need remains great.