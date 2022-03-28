The Editorial Board: The Bills are staying, and the stadium deal is good for all

It’s a strong deal – well in line with similar stadium construction projects and, significantly, providing “ironclad” requirements that will keep the Bills here for another 30 years. Even including those who will be disappointed in one aspect or another, the agreement to build a new football stadium is worthy of broad public support.
The agreement was revealed on Monday. Under its announced provisions, a $1.4 billion open-air stadium will go up in Orchard Park, with New York contributing $600 million and Erie County $250 million. The total – $850 million – is notably less than recent reports of a $1 billion public cost.
The remaining $550 million is mainly coming from the pockets of Terry and Kim Pegula and the team. The owners are putting up at least $350 million, while the National Football League will lend them another $200 million, with $150 million of that amount to be repaid over 25 years through the visiting teams’ share of ticket revenues. That puts the Pegulas’ personal share at a minimum of $400 million. Fans will cover a portion of those costs through the sale of about 50,000 personal seat licenses to season ticket holders.
With this deal, the Pegulas are once again making clear their commitment to Buffalo. With the league, they are putting up a greater share of construction costs than the average of small-market projects over the past 20 years. More than that, they are forgoing hundreds of millions of dollars that would be theirs by moving to a city thirsting for an NFL team while simultaneously adding to the team's value. They deserve the community’s thanks.
Nevertheless, there will be criticism: The public shouldn’t be on the hook, given the wealth of the billionaire Pegulas. The stadium should be built in downtown Buffalo. The existing stadium should be renovated.
In the end, they all fall away. Renovating Highmark Stadium is estimated to cost at least $1 billion. That would count as a poor use of money and it wouldn’t truly modernize the facility. The idea was appropriately rejected early in the negotiations.
If Buffalo wants to keep the Bills, taxpayers will have to shoulder some of the costs. It’s the nature of the beast, given the interest of other, wealthier cities in purloining our team and the likely willingness of their governments to pony up.
Although the total figure is reported as the highest in NFL history, the percentage of up-front public costs is less than those of recent small market stadium projects. It’s an important point that acknowledges the interests of taxpayers and the forces of the marketplace.
It’s uncertain if any hidden costs further raise the public price. Other projects, including the new Yankee Stadium, included public benefits such as tax breaks and below-market land costs. But the stadium was built and the Yankees still play ball in the Bronx. The Bills are the only one of New York’s three NFL teams that actually play in the state.
In the end it’s worth the money, given the team’s importance to Buffalo, including its role in helping area businesses recruit talent. It even works as an investment, said Gov. Kathy Hochul, observing that the estimated $27 million in annual revenues will repay the state in the 22nd year of deal. Those dollars include taxes on income, which is expected to rise; retail sales; hotels; gas; and rental cars. And with with the state taking over ownership of the stadium, the team will make lease payments to Albany instead of Erie County. After 22 years, it’s new revenue.
As to downtown, the logistics, including significantly higher costs, made that dream unmanageable. In addition, the Pegulas say their own research showed that ticket-buying fans preferred Orchard Park. The new stadium is to be built across the street on Abbott Road, next to Erie Community College’s south campus.
Crucially, the deal locks the Bills into Buffalo. At her insistence, Hochul said, the 30-year lease includes a prohibitive penalty if the team were to leave. It was an essential component, even given the Pegulas’ obvious commitment to Buffalo. Things can change. This is necessary public insurance.
The deal isn’t done yet. It’s part of the state budget, which must pass by Friday. But New York governors have tremendous influence over the budget, so there’s reason for optimism.
Still, it’s a political matter unfolding in an election year. The complaining has to play out. When it’s done, the Bills will have a new stadium and Buffalo will still have the Bills.
