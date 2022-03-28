The Editorial Board: The Bills are staying, and the stadium deal is good for all

It’s a strong deal – well in line with similar stadium construction projects and, significantly, providing “ironclad” requirements that will keep the Bills here for another 30 years. Even including those who will be disappointed in one aspect or another, the agreement to build a new football stadium is worthy of broad public support.

The agreement was revealed on Monday. Under its announced provisions, a $1.4 billion open-air stadium will go up in Orchard Park, with New York contributing $600 million and Erie County $250 million. The total – $850 million – is notably less than recent reports of a $1 billion public cost.

The remaining $550 million is mainly coming from the pockets of Terry and Kim Pegula and the team. The owners are putting up at least $350 million, while the National Football League will lend them another $200 million, with $150 million of that amount to be repaid over 25 years through the visiting teams’ share of ticket revenues. That puts the Pegulas’ personal share at a minimum of $400 million. Fans will cover a portion of those costs through the sale of about 50,000 personal seat licenses to season ticket holders.