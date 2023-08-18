Republicans need to “take our medicine and realize the election wasn’t rigged ...”

– Geoff Duncan, the Republican former lieutenant governor of Georgia

“... based on the known facts in each case, I do not share” the accusation that the justice system is rigged against Republicans.

– Alberto Gonzales, U.S. attorney general under Republican President George W. Bush

“The Democrats are weaponizing courts & prosecutors.”

– The New York State Republican Party

Hmmm.

Here’s one way to distinguish who is telling the truth and who is dissembling: Duncan and Gonzales have nothing to gain beyond the satisfaction of helping to lead their party back to sanity – if that is still possible. Indeed, they are setting themselves up for retribution by Trump and his misled apostles.

In a fundraising email, meanwhile, the state GOP seeks to inflame party supporters with an email that includes a casual lie about a moment of high peril for both the nation and the party. Instead of leading the national party back to its revered place in the nation’s life, it continues to amplify lies.

Not so the forthright Duncan who, despite a barely veiled threat by Trump, testified this week to the grand jury that on Monday indicted the former president for crimes against Georgians.

“Politically speaking, this is a pivot point for this country to do something more than just stew on the 2020 election cycle,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re either going to, as Republicans, take our medicine and realize the election wasn’t rigged and Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever, in the history of our party, even worse than (U.S. Senate candidate) Herschel Walker.”

It is worth observing that Duncan wasn’t commenting on Trump’s guilt or innocence in any of four indictments filed against him in recent weeks. Like every other criminal defendant, the Constitution guarantees him the legal presumption of innocence. (It is, of course, the same Constitution that Trump once said needed to be terminated, but never mind.)

But the presumption of innocence is a matter for the courts, which are empowered to deprive convicted defendants of their liberty and, in some cases, their lives. It doesn’t apply outside the courtroom, where people are entitled to come to their own evidence-based conclusions, as Duncan and Gonzales did. The New York Republican Party, meanwhile, plays games with American democracy. It would sell the country out for a few more dollars.

Yes, politicians – including party leaders – often exaggerate, and even lie. And, yes, it’s a bipartisan affliction. Fundraising is fertile territory for it. But the country has entered a unique moment of peril: An ex-president has been credibly indicted for heinous crimes against the country and, despite evidence the whole world has seen, his party pretends it is all political, offering tacit cover to extremists bent on violence and intimidation.

It is not just in New York. The Republican National Committee last year blithely dismissed the Jan. 6 attack as “legitimate political discourse.” Having accepted Trump as normal, the party cannot – or will not – free itself from his corroding grip.

Honest Republican leaders such as Duncan and Gonzales are showing the way. So are former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who courageously served on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on democracy. Presidential candidates Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie are speaking out in plain language. They all know that the party must take its medicine, however bitter it may be.

It is the path back to a place where conservative voices are once again credible, a crucial requirement in a democratic, adversarial form of government. That is true around the country, including in New York, where Republicans have talked themselves into minority status across state government. They need to lead. Why won’t they?

Today, those credible voices are being smothered by the deceptions of self-interested defendants and party bosses who would rather play to the lies than stand up for their own country. Our political leaders need to do better or we’ll all pay the price.