There may be progress. Reports that even a few Canadian officials might be open to the changing regulations – thus helping Americans who own summer homes in Canada avert an onerous new tax – are encouraging.Last year, Canada’s Parliament approved an additional 1% tax on vacant or underused housing held by nonresident, foreign owners.

The imposition of the new tax had been delayed until Oct. 31, but anxiety and confusion over whether they will owe it has burdened many Western New York families who own cottages – not McMansions – within a short distance of their Western New York homes. These summer residents have already made significant financial contributions to Ontario beach communities through existing taxes and trade.

Now, they may have to consider giving up their Canadian summer homes.

One such resident, Robert Ketteman, doesn’t understand why he’s grouped with overseas speculators buying up properties that will remain vacant for long periods. That problem does exist and has pushed Canadian housing prices steeply higher, especially in major metro areas like Toronto and Vancouver.

But Fort Erie, where Ketteman’s home is located, and other vacation communities near the border are far from the cities the Canadian government is trying to protect. Tony Baldinelli, the Conservative member of Parliament from Niagara Falls, Ont., has called for hearings based on this key distinction.

While some “rural” vacation properties are exempt from the tax, it’s very difficult for property owners to tell the difference, especially when homes on one side of a street are deemed rural and not subject to the tax while home on the the other side are not considered rural and therefore subject to the tax. Then there are equally confusing qualifications involving heat systems..

Reprieve could be on the way. At last week’s hearings, Canadian officials indicated that besides delaying the date the new tax is due, more change could come in the form of regulatory fixes, which are easier than changing the law. If Parliament is willing, that is.

Americans who own property in Canada should submit input to the International Trade Committee at CIIT@parl.gc.ca before a Thursday deadline.