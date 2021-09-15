The Editorial Board: Solution to private school’s mask conflict is for its supporters to face the hard facts

And Cuomo is gone. His successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, has different ideas and, given what we know about the Delta variant, better ones. Before she was even sworn in, Hochul announced that she would implement a mask requirement in the state’s schools. That’s become even more necessary, with the Mu variant, potentially more dangerous, showing up in New York.

With her mandate, Hochul took a stand not only for the health of the state’s children, but for the ability of schools to provide a full year of in-person education. It was an essential requirement, at least as the school year begins. Allowing exceptions would quickly undo the benefits as other schools would also try to opt out, putting children and others at risk of infection.

That’s not a theoretical problem. Around the country, the number of children admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 has risen to its highest level so far. And while states with the lowest vaccination rates are paying the highest price, those are also the states where mask-wearing has been politicized, with some governors even attempting to ban schools from requiring masks. Schools, to their credit, are ignoring those orders in droves.