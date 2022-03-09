The Editorial Board: Soaring gas prices include a purpose, but underscore the value of going electric

It is, perhaps, a little too easy to suggest that drivers should accept with equanimity the soaring prices of gasoline. In the past couple of weeks, rising costs have been driven mostly by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and, in recent days, this country’s wholesome, if expensive, decision to halt oil imports from Vladimir Putin’s criminal nation.

With that, gasoline costs spiked well over $4 a gallon here and higher in other parts of the country. More increases are expected. And, although it’s a burden, this country is a part of the world. It has a compelling interest in deterring this kind of naked aggression, last seen in 1940. As some open-hearted people have observed, it’s a much smaller inconvenience than living in cities under barbarous attack and making bedrooms of subway stations.

Still, it’s going to be a significant factor in the daily lives of Americans, especially those with lower incomes. Driving to work has become more expensive. Grocery prices are likely to rise along with the costs of trucking food to supermarkets. The added expense is likely to make many Americans reconsider road trips.