The Editorial Board: Soaring gas prices include a purpose, but underscore the value of going electric

It is, perhaps, a little too easy to suggest that drivers should accept with equanimity the soaring prices of gasoline. In the past couple of weeks, rising costs have been driven mostly by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and, in recent days, this country’s wholesome, if expensive, decision to halt oil imports from Vladimir Putin’s criminal nation.
With that, gasoline costs spiked well over $4 a gallon here and higher in other parts of the country. More increases are expected. And, although it’s a burden, this country is a part of the world. It has a compelling interest in deterring this kind of naked aggression, last seen in 1940. As some open-hearted people have observed, it’s a much smaller inconvenience than living in cities under barbarous attack and making bedrooms of subway stations.
Still, it’s going to be a significant factor in the daily lives of Americans, especially those with lower incomes. Driving to work has become more expensive. Grocery prices are likely to rise along with the costs of trucking food to supermarkets. The added expense is likely to make many Americans reconsider road trips.
There are some immediate actions that will help contain those costs. Carpooling makes a difference. So does consolidating shopping trips and keeping vehicles in good running order. The Biden administration should take whatever steps it can to soften the blow. It is looking for new sources of oil.
What is less useful – pointless, really – is the effort to make political hay out of rising costs. Presidents don’t control whether oil companies drill where they are already entitled to do so. New drilling permits wouldn’t make any short-term impact and neither would the resurrection of the Keystone XL pipeline, a favorite bugaboo of the political right. For one thing, fuel continues to arrive from Canada via rail.
Over the long term, though, this is matter of self-sufficiency. Even though hydraulic fracturing has lowered the need for the United States to import oil, we are plainly still too dependent on other countries. It’s a primary reason to continue the push toward electric cars. That won’t solve anyone’s immediate problems, but it counts as a giant step toward true energy autonomy.
That work is moving ahead, likely faster than many people realize. Elon Musk and Tesla have led the way in developing electric cars, making so much headway that others manufacturers are making the commitment. In particular, General Motors – a significant local employer – has committed to converting to an all-electric car and truck lineup by 2035.
There’s a lot of road to be traveled before then, including the establishment of enough rapid charging stations, but this is moment for the country to focus on that electric future.
In the meantime, we’ll curse the drillers and the politicians but hopefully understanding that our lesser struggle may help to save lives in Ukraine and shorten that country’s struggle to survive.
