The Editorial Board: Snags in distributing federal grants put entertainment venues in jeopardy

Entertainment venues hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic have every right to be upset by the delays in promised federal relief. These businesses suffered long-term closures to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Like so many others, they took one for the team. Now they need help – with no more delays.
In December, Congress passed the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, a $16 billion lifeline to what News Music Critic Jeff Miers calls “the crowd business.” Concerts and music venues. Theater groups and movie houses. Event promoters.
It came with a detailed application process and required reams of documentation. Anytime the government hands out $16 billion, some bad actors will angle to steal some of it. But owners and managers of entertainment venues were nonetheless cheered. It seemed pandemic relief was on the way.
Seven months later, the program looks like a flop. Just 44% of the 15,026 grant applications submitted nationwide have been approved, according to the SBA. Chris Ring, regional representative for the National Independent Venue Association and owner of both After Dark Presents and the Rec Room on West Chippewa Street, said that, as of two weeks ago, only 24 grants had been approved for Buffalo Niagara venues, and fewer had received any funds.
Irish Classical, MusicalFare and Road Less Traveled got money. So did Dipson Theatres, the North Park Theatre and the Aurora Theatre. A few music venues – Nietzsche’s, the Riviera Theatre and Williamsville’s Infinity on Main – got money. A handful of independent music promoters, including MNM Presents and Empire State Concerts, also received grants.
But Shea’s Performing Arts Center hasn’t received money. Nor Town Ballroom, Buffalo Iron Works, the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Mohawk Place and the Rec Room. Many haven’t even had their applications processed.
There is a danger some venues may have to close permanently.
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, sent a letter to SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman complaining that the “slow pace is becoming increasingly untenable for the small businesses in our districts. Their banks have threatened to call in the full amount of small business loans, they do not have the funds to pay their landlords full rent, and they cannot retain staff. We are hearing from venue operators who are days away from closing their doors if these funds are not sent soon.”
Relief is tantalizingly close. We can’t let bureaucracy kill Buffalo’s arts and entertainment scene.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.