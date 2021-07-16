The Editorial Board: Snags in distributing federal grants put entertainment venues in jeopardy

Entertainment venues hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic have every right to be upset by the delays in promised federal relief. These businesses suffered long-term closures to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Like so many others, they took one for the team. Now they need help – with no more delays.

In December, Congress passed the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, a $16 billion lifeline to what News Music Critic Jeff Miers calls “the crowd business.” Concerts and music venues. Theater groups and movie houses. Event promoters.

It came with a detailed application process and required reams of documentation. Anytime the government hands out $16 billion, some bad actors will angle to steal some of it. But owners and managers of entertainment venues were nonetheless cheered. It seemed pandemic relief was on the way.

Seven months later, the program looks like a flop. Just 44% of the 15,026 grant applications submitted nationwide have been approved, according to the SBA. Chris Ring, regional representative for the National Independent Venue Association and owner of both After Dark Presents and the Rec Room on West Chippewa Street, said that, as of two weeks ago, only 24 grants had been approved for Buffalo Niagara venues, and fewer had received any funds.