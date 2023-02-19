What the Black pastors said last week is indisputable. Black people are disproportionately targeted by police. A ban on menthol cigarettes, proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, could create new avenues for harassment, as well as a new black market, though some studies suggest that is not likely.

But there’s an even more urgent priority – one that disproportionately kills Black Americans: lung cancer, a documented and deadly consequence of smoking any cigarette, menthol or otherwise. That’s the bigger concern.

If targeting menthol cigarettes carries worrisome racial baggage – and it surely does, with 85% of Black smokers preferring them – it can only be worse to ignore the other numbers: By race, Black Americans are the most likely racial group to be diagnosed with lung cancer, with 76.1 cases per 100,000 people. White patients were next, at 69.7 per 100,000, followed by American Indians and Alaska natives, Asians and Pacific Islanders and, finally, Hispanics. Men were more likely the women to receive the diagnosis.

That’s not all. Because smoking can also lead to heart disease, it is also relevant that Black women are more likely than white women to suffer a heart attack and that Black adults are more likely than white adults to die from a heart attack. Those are serious numbers.

Worries about the unintended consequences of banning menthol cigarettes may not be entirely misplaced – young Black man are surely subject to high rates of harassment – but, it is important to keep focus on the main thing. Smoking by anyone is not only hazardous, but fiercely addictive – and Black people are at the highest risk of death.

The nine pastors, most of them from Buffalo, gathered last week to publicly plead with Hochul to slow down. They want her to convene a group of faith leaders, social justice and community members to focus on tobacco education before a instituting a ban they fear holds a potential for racial profiling. They are guided, in part, but their own experience: All nine of the pastors have been stopped by police simply for being Black, said the Rev. Carl L. Washington Jr. of New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Harlem.

The governor’s 2023-24 budget proposal includes a ban on the sale of all flavored vaping and tobacco products. It also increases the cigarette tax from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also has proposed prohibiting menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars to prevent youth from smoking and to reduce tobacco-related illnesses and death.

All are noble goals, especially given that tobacco companies know they need to hook new smokers when they’re young or risk losing them to their own developing good sense. In addition, the public continues to pay for the health care of smokers who are covered by Medicare or Medicaid. Government – and its taxpayers of all races – have good reason to be at war with tobacco.

Hochul just won reelection so, as a political matter, she has some breathing room on this issue. Perhaps the best thing really is for everyone to slow down. There’s time for Hochul to consider the concerns expressed by the pastors and to focus on an even more comprehensive attack on the lethal scourge of smoking. But that must remain the target.

