The Editorial Board: Single-sex academies are worth a trial run in Buffalo Public Schools

Proponents of single-sex education say that removing distractions and social pressures that come with coed schooling allows students to better focus on academics and to more fully develop their personalities. They become less concerned with their appearance and more likely to just be themselves.

There is also a school of thought that boys and girls have different learning styles. Boys need to hear instruction delivered at a higher volume, some educators say. Boys also have a tendency to be more vocal in team exercises or group projects, which can push girls to the background.

Advocates of all-girls schools say their students develop more self-confidence and are more likely to try new fields of study, which may help close the STEM gap that tilts toward boys.

Single-sex education also has its detractors. Some say it reinforces gender stereotypes, rather than removing them. Others say putting boys and girls in separate schools will stunt their social growth, putting them a step behind when they enter the adult world after high school.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015 published a meta-analysis, drawing on results from multiple studies, which found that measurable benefits to same-sex education were practically non-existent.