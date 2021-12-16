The Editorial Board: Single-sex academies are worth a trial run in Buffalo Public Schools

School Superintendent Kriner Cash told a School Board meeting this month that the Buffalo Public Schools plans to launch an all-boys school and and all-girls school in 2023. Cash had mentioned the idea in July when outlining a plan for how the district would use $289 million it is receiving from the federal government.
Cash’s plan would create the Shirley Chisholm School of Leadership for Young Women, for girls from grades 5-12, and the Barack Obama Leadership Academy for Young Men, for grades 7-12.
There’s no cost estimate attached to the project. Cash said there’s been no determination yet on whether to put the single-gender academies in existing school buildings or to build new facilities. Until the separate-gender approach is proved to be worthwhile, using existing buildings makes more sense.
It’s hard to find definitive data backing the claim that single-gender schools help students outperform their peers at coed schools. It’s nearly impossible to arrange a controlled study in which students with identical backgrounds are sent to the different types of schools, then have their academic performance measured.
Proponents of single-sex education say that removing distractions and social pressures that come with coed schooling allows students to better focus on academics and to more fully develop their personalities. They become less concerned with their appearance and more likely to just be themselves.
There is also a school of thought that boys and girls have different learning styles. Boys need to hear instruction delivered at a higher volume, some educators say. Boys also have a tendency to be more vocal in team exercises or group projects, which can push girls to the background.
Advocates of all-girls schools say their students develop more self-confidence and are more likely to try new fields of study, which may help close the STEM gap that tilts toward boys.
Single-sex education also has its detractors. Some say it reinforces gender stereotypes, rather than removing them. Others say putting boys and girls in separate schools will stunt their social growth, putting them a step behind when they enter the adult world after high school.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015 published a meta-analysis, drawing on results from multiple studies, which found that measurable benefits to same-sex education were practically non-existent.
The schools will be named for two inspirational figures: Obama, the first Black president, and Chisholm – the first Black woman to serve in Congress, and whose remains are entombed in Buffalo’s Forest Lawn. Both are known as superb public speakers, a skill that should be emphasized in both schools.
Educating boys and girls separately is not an alien concept in Buffalo Niagara. It’s what happens every day in some of the region’s Catholic or independent high schools. Canisius, St. Joseph’s Collegiate and St. Francis are among the region’s all-boys schools, while Nardin, Sacred Heart, Buffalo Seminary and others admit only girls in the high school grades.
Parents with the means to send their children to independent or parochial schools see value in choosing single-sex education. Public school students in the city deserve to have the same choice.
