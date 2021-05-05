The Editorial Board; Silver’s early release gives the former Assembly speaker an undeserved mercy

Let’s be blunt: After eight months behind bars, Sheldon Silver didn’t begin to pay his debt for abusing the high public office he once held. To the extent that there is confusion over his release, here’s how to resolve it: Send him back.

The former Assembly speaker had been sentenced to serve 78 months in prison following his conviction for an illicit real estate deal and money laundering. Yet he was released to his Manhattan apartment on Tuesday under a special Covid-19 rule that permits some inmates to serve their sentences at home. Like former Rep. Chris Collins, a stock cheat who was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump, Silver is one lucky felon.

It’s true that this 77-year-old criminal is not a young man. Age or infirmity may sometimes justify leniency. It doesn’t in this case. Silver wasn’t young when he committed his crimes. He never showed what anyone could believe was genuine remorse and he served just 10% of his sentence.

It was a long road that led Silver to prison. He was arrested in early 2015 , convicted in November and sentenced to a wholesome term of 12 years in prison. The charges involved kickback schemes related to his role in state government.