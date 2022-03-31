The Editorial Board: Silent firefighters, sex-abusing 911 dispatcher display their contempt for the public

An investigation into the severe injuries of a Buffalo firefighter was stymied in its early stages last month when witnesses to the event clammed up. It's troubling that city-paid firefighters were initially among those refusing to cooperate.
District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. and Buffalo Police are still investigating how firefighter Derek Rose came to be critically injured in a South Buffalo restaurant. Rose was taken to Erie County Medical Center and, a few days later, another fireman was suspended without pay. His name is Richard Manley.
Whatever happened occurred at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Seneca Street, where emergency responders were dispatched to a “rescue call” shortly before 5:30 p.m. on March 19. There, they found the severely injured Rose, who was in uniform after marching in the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Other firefighters were also there, Flynn said at a press conference a few days later, but at that point, no witnesses were helping the investigation. “Let’s just say that the cooperation is lacking,” he said.
His shaming of witnesses worked. The next day, Flynn said, civilians who were at the restaurant began calling his office. Still, no firefighters volunteered their cooperation, but some have since responded to police inquiries, Flynn said.
It’s good that at least some firefighters are speaking, because the silence spoke poorly of a critical department whose equipment taxpayers buy and whose salaries they pay. These are essential public servants, after all. Taxpayers surely have right to expect professional behavior. That includes avoiding bar fights – if that’s what it was – especially in uniform. It also demands an adult’s understanding of when it’s appropriate to keep quiet and when it is imperative to speak up.
The investigation is continuing. Almost two weeks later, Rose remains in the hospital.
On the subject of essential workers, in the Town of Tonawanda, another essential worker was convicted of sexually assaulting female employees.
Brett A. Rider of Kenmore was a supervisor in the town’s 911 call center. Three female dispatchers reported that, off duty, Rider raped and assaulted them; on duty, he sexually harassed them relentlessly.
“This was workplace violence at its worst,” said DA Flynn. And it was criminality within town policing.
Rider was suspended in August 2020 and fired the next month. He was arrested that November and has been in jail since. Last month, he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual abuse, all felonies.
A fair question going forward is if the town’s vetting system is sufficient to weed out dangerous hires. It’s possible that no system would have identified Rider as a threat but, either way, residents need to know.
Rider will be sentenced on May 31. He could get up to 10 years. In a just world, he’d serve every day of it.
• • •
