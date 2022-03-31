The Editorial Board: Silent firefighters, sex-abusing 911 dispatcher display their contempt for the public

An investigation into the severe injuries of a Buffalo firefighter was stymied in its early stages last month when witnesses to the event clammed up. It's troubling that city-paid firefighters were initially among those refusing to cooperate.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. and Buffalo Police are still investigating how firefighter Derek Rose came to be critically injured in a South Buffalo restaurant. Rose was taken to Erie County Medical Center and, a few days later, another fireman was suspended without pay. His name is Richard Manley.

Whatever happened occurred at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Seneca Street, where emergency responders were dispatched to a “rescue call” shortly before 5:30 p.m. on March 19. There, they found the severely injured Rose, who was in uniform after marching in the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Other firefighters were also there, Flynn said at a press conference a few days later, but at that point, no witnesses were helping the investigation. “Let’s just say that the cooperation is lacking,” he said.