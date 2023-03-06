Give this much to Thomas Sibick: He wasn’t alone in his willingness to be duped by the former president, a chronic and unrepentant liar. He was just worse than most.

Millions of Americans were willing to believe whatever fell out of Donald Trump’s mouth, up to and including his lies about a stolen election. It was an obvious fiction in the moment, even before the repeated recounts and the congressional committee that nailed that coffin shut.

Even still, thousands showed up in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, eager to be manipulated again by the narcissist-in-chief, who inflamed the crowd before sending it streaming to the Capitol. There, they laid criminal siege to House and Senate, threatened the lives of public officials, assaulted police officers and desecrated the heart of American democracy – all to overturn a fair election that Trump knew he had lost.

Sibick swallowed it all. The Amherst man, now 37, traveled to the capital, where prosecutors say he “enthusiastically participated” in the violence. He assaulted and robbed a police officer, Michael Fanone, who was dragged down the Capitol steps and into the mob. Sibick stole his badge and radio, later burying the badge in his backyard. Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and brain injury, later resigned from the Metropolitan Police Force.

Sibick bragged about his role in a video made at the scene but his fearlessness vanished as the law closed in. He began lying about his participation, over and over.

Last week, Sibick admitted it all, pleading guilty to two counts of theft and one of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer. He faces a well-deserved sentence of up to 71 months in prison. He should count that as getting off easy.

Sibick claims to be a changed man. “January 6th was a disgrace to our nation that left a scar Trump is ultimately responsible for, but we are strong and will heal from it,” Sibick wrote to the judge in his case, asking to be released from the D.C. jail. “While many praise Trump I loathe him.”

He claimed then that he had been “consumed by the mob mentality,” though that’s not much of a defense and doesn’t explain why he bought Trump’s lies in the first place. A little skepticism – not to mention common sense – would have made clear that the election wasn’t stolen.

Maybe Sibick’s conversion is real, although observers would be justified in harboring doubts. He lied repeatedly when he thought it would benefit him and he wouldn’t be the first defendant to change his tune as the consequences began to get real.

Still, we hope he and others who served Trump’s treachery understand how badly they were used and truly repent. Sibick is likely to have a long time to ponder it.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.