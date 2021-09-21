The Editorial Board: Shutting out Canadians, U.S. prolongs border madness

The Biden administration continues to defy logic in announcing new rules that will allow vaccinated travelers to fly into the United States from overseas starting in November – but they can’t drive across the Peace Bridge.

Or the Rainbow Bridge. Or the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge. Or any other land crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. announced this week that land borders remain closed to most travelers through at least Oct. 21, despite Canada opening its border Aug. 9 to vaccinated visitors.

Canada requires a Covid-19 test, proof of vaccination and some electronic paperwork before crossing the border. That is prudent and manageable. The U.S. will have similar requirements for foreign airline passengers flying into the country, Jeff Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator, announced on Monday.

But don’t try to drive over for a Buffalo Bills football game. Or to shop at Target or the Walden Galleria. Or to catch a show at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.