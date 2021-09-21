The Editorial Board: Shutting out Canadians, U.S. prolongs border madness

The Biden administration continues to defy logic in announcing new rules that will allow vaccinated travelers to fly into the United States from overseas starting in November – but they can’t drive across the Peace Bridge.
Or the Rainbow Bridge. Or the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge. Or any other land crossing between the U.S. and Canada.
The U.S. announced this week that land borders remain closed to most travelers through at least Oct. 21, despite Canada opening its border Aug. 9 to vaccinated visitors.
Canada requires a Covid-19 test, proof of vaccination and some electronic paperwork before crossing the border. That is prudent and manageable. The U.S. will have similar requirements for foreign airline passengers flying into the country, Jeff Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator, announced on Monday.
But don’t try to drive over for a Buffalo Bills football game. Or to shop at Target or the Walden Galleria. Or to catch a show at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.
It is past time to reopen the land border, closed to nonessential travel from Canada since March 21, 2020. We can understand that the situation across America’s southern border may be distracting government officials. We can even understand that there may be reluctance to treat the northern and southern borders differently. But citizens respect government when its rules make sense. Whatever may be happening on the southern border, keeping the Canadian border closed to most people in cars doesn’t make sense.
Come November, having the means to buy a pricey plane ticket will be the cost of entering the United States.
And that is un-American.
• • •
